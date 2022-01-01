Era Of Smart Glasses: Google Likely Working On New AR Project News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Whether you like it or not, the metaverse is the next big trend that every tech giant is chasing of late. While it remains to be seen how the metaverse is going to change the world, it has caught the attention of major tech companies from all over the world including places that you might have not expected.

Talking about tech giants and metaverse, Facebook was the first one to go ahead and rebrand itself to Meta. Now, it looks like Google is gearing up to mark its presence in the metaverse. The company intends to do this by bringing back a classic product that it launched in the past decade.

Google AR Smart Glasses

As per a new report by The New York Times, Google has recently acquired North to mark its presence in the virtual space. The smart glasses maker was acquired by the search engine giant in 2020 after the failure of its attempt to launch a sequel to its initial gadget while working under Intel. Back then, it was unclear if the successor to the Google Glasses might be on cards or not.

While North was actually working on other projects when it was acquired by Google, the Smart Glasses was its most notable offering. This pair of Smart Glasses is paired with prescription lenses along with a projected display. Also, there is an in-built mic and ring controls and it works like a heads-up display, which alerts you on receiving notifications and step-by-step navigation while you are on a walk.

It works with the same vision that Google had for the future a decade back. Notably, Google Glass was launched for developers back in 2013. Although it did not have a commercial release, it also seemed like a similar kind of project could return to the company with improved technology.

Given that metaverse is the trend that is catching up, it could be the right time for Google to attempt this device once again. Moreover, the acquisition of North has taken the same step ahead.

This report comes within a few weeks of Google making a high-profile hire in this metaverse space. The company appointed an ex-Oculus employee to lead the development of an AR operating system. These signs make us believe that there could be major advancements in this space. However, it remains to be seen if the new hardware might be launched in 2022 or later.

Era Of AR Glasses

Notably, Apple recently hit the headlines as its pair of smart glasses is rumored to be launched sometime in 2022. Even Meta is working on a pair of AR glasses under the Project Cambria and it is also expected to be seen this year. Already, Meta sells Ray-Ban Stories that are not dependent completely on AR aka Augmented Reality. This pair of glasses use camera feeds to let users interact with this new technology.

Given that several tech companies are already gearing up to launch their own pair of smart glasses powered by AR, we can expect this year to mark the beginning of the era of AR glasses.

