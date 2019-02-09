ENGLISH

Google new job listing hints towards a possible smartwatch

Google might be working on a smartwatch.

    Android Wear announcement sparked rumors about Google making its own smartwatch for the platform. There were reports about a Pixel Watch doing rounds in mid-2018, however, Google said that it shouldn't be expected anytime soon. 

    Well, a new job listing from Google suggests that the company might be on to something. A new job listing on Google's Careers page is seeking a Vice President of Hardware Engineers for Wearables.

    The company has the Pixel Buds in its wearable portfolio, and it seems unlikely that the company would hire a new vice president for another earbud product. The company has another job listing for 'Wearable Design Manager' but the description doesn't give away much.

    The job listing reads: "As the Design Manager of the Wearables design team within the award-winning Google Hardware Design organization, you will be a critical leader and contributor to guide the efforts in defining and evolving what it means to hold 'Google in your hand'."

    Google also acquired wearable technology from Fossil last month. It wasn't clear if the company still has plans to launch its own products, but the new job listing hints that the company has something planned something for this segment.

    The wearable market is said to take flight in the coming years. Worldwide shipments of wearable devices will reach 225 million in 2019, an increase of 25.8 percent from 2018, market research firm Gartner said.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 13:33 [IST]
