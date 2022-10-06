Pixel Watch, Google’s First Smartwatch Announced With 24 Hours Battery Life News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

At the 'Made by Google' launch, the company took wraps off its long-rumored smartwatch -- the Pixel Watch. Alongside the watch, the company also announced the Pixel 7 series smartphones. While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be locking horns in the flagship phone arena with Samsung and Apple phones, the Pixel Watch will compete against the premium smartwatches out there.

The Google smartwatch comes with a circular display corroborating early rumors. There is a digital crown on the right side of the display. The Pixel Watch was already showcased in silver color and now it comes in additional options such as gold, and black. Let's take a look at the complete details of the wearable from here.

Google Pixel Watch Specifications and Features

The Google Pixel Watch has a minimalistic and curved design and interchangeable bands that offer the freedom of customization for users. It will have a nano-ceramic coating that feels like porcelain. There are various strap options such as fabric bands, link bracelets, silicone bands, leather straps, mesh bands, and stretchable bands. these straps come in various color options, including Lemongrass.

The bands are made of high-quality materials, giving a sporty look to the Pixel Watch. The bands attach internally similar to camera lenses. You just have to twist and click and the band gets attached to the dial. Google says its devices are made with recycled materials. Some parts are made with 80% recycled stainless steel and 100% recycled aluminum.

The dial is covered by toughened 3D glass, which makes it appealing. It is meant to understand you and give you notifications and the information you need without distractions. The Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch to bundle Google's Wear OS and Fitbit benefits. It gets support for over 1,000 workouts in the Fitbit app. It will also get a fall detection feature in 2023. The Google smartwatch comes with emergency SOS as well.

The hardware of the smartwatch is 1.4 inches in diameter, which makes it similar to other circular smartwatches such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The display bezels are thicker but it looks fine with a dark watch face or background. The Pixel Watch flaunts an OLED display with Gorilla Glass protection and draws power from the Samsung Exynos 9110 processor teamed up with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space.

A 300mAh battery powers the Pixel Watch and it is touted to deliver 24 hours of battery life. It can be recharged within 110 minutes, which is less than two hours. It will keep the charging mode on 24/7 and uses a magnet to dock and undock easily.

Moreover, the Pixel Watch features 5 ATM water resistance, which helps it withstand up to 50 meters underwater. Similar to other smartwatches, it comes with a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, and an ECG tracker, which makes it on par with Apple Watch. There is efficient sleep tracking as well.

Google Pixel Watch Price and Availability

The Pixel Watch is priced at $349 (approx. Rs. 28,500) for the standard version and $399 (approx. Rs. 32,500) for the LTE variant. This makes the smartwatch competitive in the fierce wearable market. Running Wear OS 3.5, the watch will be bundled with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium Music. For now, there is no word on its pricing and availability in India.

