Google Pixel Watch Renders Reveal Circular Design With Crown; Expected Features, Launch Date

Google Pixel hardware offering is expanding beyond smartphones. The company is gearing up to launch the Google Pixel Watch, set to compete with the premium Apple Watch series. The alleged renders of the Google Pixel Watch reveal key details, including the round dial, multiple color options, and the watch faces.

Google Pixel Watch Renders Revealed

The report comes from tipster Jon Prosser, who revealed the codename 'Rohan' for the Google Pixel Watch. The leaked images have given an insight into the alleged Google smartwatch. From the looks of it, the Google Pixel Watch draws inspiration from Samsung and Apple and seems to have created a rather niche design.

Further, Prosser has collaborated with Ian Zelbo, who tool to YouTube show 'Front Page Tech' to reveal the key design details. The tipster states these renders have been revealed based on the marketing material that was acquired from a source within Google. The video further throws light on the Google Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch Design Details

There aren't any physical buttons appearing on the Google Pixel Watch, except a crown on the right side of the circular dial. The alleged images of the smartwatch flaunt a wrap-around display, just like we see on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches.

The renders also reveal multiple silicone band color options, which further indicates that users can swap bands to suit their style. If the tipster is to be believed, the Google Pixel Watch could launch with as many as 20 band color options.

Google Pixel Watch: What To Expect

For now, we have only the design aspect of the Google Pixel Watch to speculate on. There's nothing concrete on what goes under the hood of the Google smartwatch. It can be assumed that the device will run Wear OS by Google, of course. Since it's a smartwatch, we can certainly expect to see a heart rate sensor, steps tracker, sleep tracker, and so on.

Moreover, Google recently bought Fitbit, which also means we can see a lot of sports modes on the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. Advanced health features like SpO2 sensor, stress monitor, and so on can also be expected. Since it's a smartwatch from Google, we can even expect to see support for Google Assistant. Reports suggest the smartwatch could launch in October alongside the Pixel 6 smartphone.

