Google Smartwatch Tipped To Launch In 2022; New Competition For Apple Watch? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The smartwatch market might have a new player that aims to take on big names like the Apple Watch and Fitbit. Google smartwatches might be hitting the market next year, at least new reports say so. Reports of a Google smartwatch have been around for a while now, but this time, it might be coming close to reality.

Google Smartwatch In Development

A report from Insider suggests Google is working on a smartwatch codenamed Rohan. As expected, the Google smartwatch will feature Wear OS and is tipped to debut in 2022, at least in select markets. What's more, the report even talks about the design and renders of the upcoming Google smartwatch.

The Google smartwatch will reportedly feature a round display skipping physical bezels. The leaked design can be compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, however, the Google smartwatch seems to be more elegant and fashionable. Additionally, the Google smartwatch is said to launch with proprietary watch bands without support for conventional straps.

As a typical smartwatch, we can expect to have the usual sensors like heart rate monitor, steps tracker, SpO2 sensor, and so on. The software on the Google smartwatch could be its most important factor, just as we've seen on Google Pixel phones. For all we know, the new smartwatch could be a perfect marriage of Google's software and Fitbit's hardware, which Google acquired.

Google Smartwatch Launch: What To Expect?

Another tipster says Google aims to take on Apple's domination in the health and smartwatch market. Of course, there are other players like Garmin and Samsung that run the Wear OS platform. But it looks like Google wants to rein the wearable market, especially after it acquired Fitbit.

The Google smartwatch could debut as the Pixel Watch to stay in line with the Pixel branding. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Moreover, the search giant has declined to comment about the same. Reports suggest the Google smartwatch could launch in 2022, but there's no specific timeline just yet.

Looking back, Google's smartwatch plan has been floating around since 2016. Hence, it's best to take the new report with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, having a Google smartwatch with the complete Wear OS capability is surely exciting.

