Honor Band 3 now available in vibrant new colors

Honor Band 3 from Huawei was launched earlier this week and yet it has introduced two new variants in vibrant colors. Honor Band 3 now also comes in Dynamic Orange and Classic Navy Blue colors exclusively on Amazon.in. Huawei is already claiming the product as the best seller health band.

Mr. P. Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales at Huawei India expressed his enthusiasm, "We are thrilled with the consumer response to the Honor Band 3 and we thank our consumers for making the new Honor Band 3 a best seller. We launched this fitness device in response to the growing consumer interest in pursuing active lifestyles and focus on fitness. We understand that these devices are an extension of a consumer's personal style and our Honor Band 3 with its remarkable value proposition is part of our continued commitment to delivering innovative ways for consumers to express themselves."

Honor Band 3 features heart rate monitoring, walking/running tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking and notification alerts. Huawei claims that Honor Band 3 is the first health band to offer 50-meter water resistance and 30 days battery life on a single charge.

Honor Band 3 is powered by M4 core technology and helps users in customizing their workouts and fitness regime. The band is compact in size and boasts beautiful design with well-carved edges weighing merely 18 grams.

The device was released exclusively on Amazon on July 20, 2017, priced at Rs. 2,799 and also offers a 12 months service warranty.