Honor Band 4 and Band 4 Running Edition announced: Price, specifications, features and more

Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched it latest smartphones Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max, but along with the phones, the company has also introduced its Honor Band 4 which is the successor of the Honor Band 3. The fitness band comes with some attractive specifications and sensors. Here is the details information on the fitness tracker Honor Band 4.

Honor Band 4 specifications

The Honor Band 4 sports a 0.95 inch AMOLED color 2.5D curved glass touchscreen display, with the connectivity option like Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later). The fitness tracker comes with real-time heart rate tracking and is also resist water up to 50 meters with Swim stroke recognition.

The smart band comes with 6-axis sensors along with infrared wearing detection sensor. You can also receive the call and message notification, also you can mute the incoming calls.

The Honor Band 4 comes with Huawei's TruSleep 2.0 which uses cardiopulmonary paired with dynamics spectrum (CPC) to monitor complete sleep structure including deep sleep (REM) to analyse sleep and offer personalized sleep recommendations.

The fitness tracker also comes with NFC payment option, so you can make your payment directly with your smart band. The Honor Band 4 is fueled by a 100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby.

Along with this, the company has also introduced Honor Band 4 Running Edition which flaunts a POLED black and white display. This one doesn't come with a heart rate sensor and also features a smaller battery of 77mAh. The company claims that this variant delivers up to 20 days of standby back up with a single charge. It features a 6-axis sensor which detects running by measuring cadence, step length, ground contact time, foot strike pattern, landing impact, eversion excursion and swing angle.

The Honor Band 4 will be available for sale in black, blue and pink colors. The fitness tracker comes with a price tag of 199 Yuan (US$ 29 / Rs 2,090 approx) The Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes in black, blue, red, yellow, green and pink color options and is priced at 99 yuan (US$ 14.5 / Rs 1,040 approx). Both the bands will go on sale in China from September 20. We can expect the Indian launch soon.