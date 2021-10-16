Honor Band 6 Selling At Just Rs. 2,499 At Flipkart: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor Band 6 was launched back in June in the country for Rs. 3,999. Now, the fitness band has received a price cut, you can grab the band at just Rs. 2,499. To recall, Honor Band 6 comes with an AMOLED panel, SpO2 sensor, and much more. Check here the new price of the band and where to buy it to get the discount.

Honor Band 6 Now Available At Rs. 2,499; Where To Buy?

As a part of the Diwali sale, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 1,500, bringing the price of the band down to Rs. 2,499. Further, the Honor Band 6 comes in three color options - Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink.

Honor Band 6 Features To Check Out

The Honor Band 6 offers a 1.47-inch color AMOLED touchscreen with a 2.5D curved glass. The band comes with 10 professional workout modes such as walking, running, rowing machine, cycling, and among others. It can also detect six workout modes automatically.

In terms of battery, the band is powered by a 180 mAh battery unit that claims to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on typical usage and 10 days on heavy usage via its fast charging. It is also said to offer up to three days of battery life in just 10 minutes of charging.

It is compatible with Android devices running Android 5.0 and above. Other aspects of the Honor Band 6 include a SpO2 blood oxygen tracker, 24-hour heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. Lastly, the new band also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Honor Band 6: Should You Buy?

For an asking price of Rs. 2,499, the Honor Band 6 can be a good deal. You get features like a SpO2 sensor, AMOLED panel, great battery life, and so on. All in all, it would be good to consider if you are looking for a fitness band at a budget price tag.

It is also important to note that the Flipkart Big Diwali sale will run until October 23. However, it would go out of stock at any time. So, interested buyers can place the order immediately.

