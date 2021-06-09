Just In
- 8 min ago OnePlus 8T Price Axed Again In India; Worth A Shot Over 5G Smartphones?
- 1 hr ago Exclusive: Truke To Launch Smartwatch In September, Manufacturing To Soon Start In India
- 2 hrs ago Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earbuds With LDAC Codec, V1 Chip Launched; Features, Price
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India Launch Confirmed For June 22; 5G Variant Also Coming?
Don't Miss
- Movies Akhanda Poster Out! Nandamuri Balakrishna Gives Special Treat To Fans Ahead Of His 61st Birthday
- Finance PM Awaz Yojana: Proposals For Construction of Nearly 3.61 Lakh Houses
- Lifestyle Jyeshtha Amavasya 2021: Date, Muhurta And Significance Of This Day
- News Waterlogging in Mumbai: People asked not to step out unnecessarily
- Sports Opinion: EURO 2020 - Long on travel, short on sense
- Automobiles Video: All-New Skoda Octavia Review — All The Tech-Specs You Need To Know
- Education INI CET Admit Card 2021 For July Session Released
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In June 2021
Honor Band 6 With SpO2 Monitoring, 14-Day Battery Launched In India; Features, Price, And More
Honor Band 6 has been launched as a Flipkart-exclusive product in India. The band was originally launched last year and features include an AMOLED panel, great battery life, and much more. Besides, the design of the Band 6 gives it great look and the branding name is on the left edge.
Honor Band 6 Features
The Honor Band 6 has a 1.47-inch color AMOLED touchscreen with 368 x 194 pixels resolution and a 2.5D curved glass. It also claims to offer 148 percent more display area compared to regular fitness trackers. The band is equipped with 10 professional workout modes such as walking, running, rowing machine, cycling, and among others. It can also detect six workout modes automatically.
Moreover, the Honor Band 6 is compatible with Android devices running Android 5.0 and above. The fitness band supports SpO2 blood oxygen tracker, 24-hour heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity.
For battery, there is a 180 mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on typical usage and 10 days on heavy usage via its fast charging. Besides, the band said to offer up to three days of battery life in just 10 minutes of charging. Last but not least, the new band also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating.
Honor Band 6 Price And Sale In India
The price of the Honor Band 6 price has been set at Rs. 3,999. It will go for the first sale on June 14 at 12 PM via Flipkart. The band can be purchased in three color options - Coral Black, Coral Pink and Sandstone Grey. The e-commerce site is also offering a 5 percent discount on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, a no-cost EMI option, and among others.
Honor Band 6: Worth Buying?
The Honor Band 6 is priced a little higher compared to the other smartwatch and fitness bands. You can easily get these features on several smartwatches like the Boat Xplorer at an even lower-price.
However, if you are looking for a fitness band then the Honor Band 6 with AMOLED display, great battery, and SpO2 blood oxygen tracker can also be a great deal for an asking price of Rs. 3,999.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
20,460
-
6,218
-
17,999
-
8,999
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476