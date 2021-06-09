Honor Band 6 With SpO2 Monitoring, 14-Day Battery Launched In India; Features, Price, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor Band 6 has been launched as a Flipkart-exclusive product in India. The band was originally launched last year and features include an AMOLED panel, great battery life, and much more. Besides, the design of the Band 6 gives it great look and the branding name is on the left edge.

Honor Band 6 Features

The Honor Band 6 has a 1.47-inch color AMOLED touchscreen with 368 x 194 pixels resolution and a 2.5D curved glass. It also claims to offer 148 percent more display area compared to regular fitness trackers. The band is equipped with 10 professional workout modes such as walking, running, rowing machine, cycling, and among others. It can also detect six workout modes automatically.

Moreover, the Honor Band 6 is compatible with Android devices running Android 5.0 and above. The fitness band supports SpO2 blood oxygen tracker, 24-hour heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity.

For battery, there is a 180 mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on typical usage and 10 days on heavy usage via its fast charging. Besides, the band said to offer up to three days of battery life in just 10 minutes of charging. Last but not least, the new band also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Honor Band 6 Price And Sale In India

The price of the Honor Band 6 price has been set at Rs. 3,999. It will go for the first sale on June 14 at 12 PM via Flipkart. The band can be purchased in three color options - Coral Black, Coral Pink and Sandstone Grey. The e-commerce site is also offering a 5 percent discount on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, a no-cost EMI option, and among others.

Honor Band 6: Worth Buying?

The Honor Band 6 is priced a little higher compared to the other smartwatch and fitness bands. You can easily get these features on several smartwatches like the Boat Xplorer at an even lower-price.

However, if you are looking for a fitness band then the Honor Band 6 with AMOLED display, great battery, and SpO2 blood oxygen tracker can also be a great deal for an asking price of Rs. 3,999.

