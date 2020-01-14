Honor Magic Watch 2 With Huawei TruSleep 2.0 Technology Launched In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Honor has launched its latest smartphone - the Honor 9X smartphone today in India.The company also launched its latest Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Honor Band 5i. The Honor Magic Watch 2 comes with GPS support, sleep monitoring, heart rate sensor, and also Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology. Here are the details:

Honor Magic Watch 2 Price

The Honor Magic Watch 2 46mm dial variant in Charcoal Black is launched with a price tag of Rs. 12,999. While the Flax Brown color option will be up for sale at Rs. 14,999. The 42mm dial model with Agate Black color option will be listed for Rs. 11,999 and the Skura Gold version will cost you Rs. 14,999. Both the variant of the Honor Magix Watch 2 will be up for sale on January 18 at 12 PM for Amazon Prime member, and January 19 for non-prime buyers.

Besides, the company is also offering Honor AM61 Bluetooth earphones for free to all the Magic Watch 2 buyers. Do note that this offer will be limited till January 22, and after that, you won't be able to avail the offer. The company is also offering a no-cost EMI option for six months on all credit and debit cards.

SBI credit cardholders will get 10 percent instant discount. Jio is also offering benefits of worth Rs. 2,200 in the form of vouchers.

Honor Magic Watch 2 specifications

The Honor Magic Watch 2 is launched in two variants 42mm and 46mm dial. On the top, the 42mm variant houses a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels. The 46mm dial sports a 1.39-inch display with 454x454pixel resolution.

As far as features are concerned, the smartwatch offers real-time heart rate monitoring, GPS, support eight outdoor modes, eight indoor sports, sleep tracking, and more. It also comes with 5ATM certification making the smartwatch water and dust resistance. Besides it also comes with Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology which is capable of identifying six common sleep disorders. The company claims that the Honor Magic Watch 2 is capable of delivering a battery life of 7 days.

Besides, it also features Huawei TrieRelax technology which is capable of monitoring stress and let the user know about the stress level. The AI-powered Huawei TruSeen 3.5 technology takes cares of real-time heart-rate tracking and alerts the user when notice any rapid changes in the heart rates.

