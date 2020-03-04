Just In
Honor Offers Amazing Discounts On Its Wearables For A Limited Period
Honor has announced exciting offers on its wide range of wearables which includes - the Honor Band 5, Honor Band 5i and Honor MagicWatch 2. The company is providing these offers during the ongoing Holi festival sale on Amazon India. The offers on the wearables will end on March 6, 2020.
Under the Holi fest, the company is offering the Honor Band 5 and Honor Band 5i will be available with a price tag of Rs. 2,199 and Rs. 1,899, respectively. Meanwhile, the Honor Magic Watch 2 (42mm) is listed for sale at Rs. 10,999.
Honor Band 5i
The Honor Band 5i is available for sale in Meteorite Black, Olive Green and Coral Pink color options. The fitness tracker sports a 0.96-inch Full-color Touch Display with HD resolution.
It also comes with 5ATM certification which makes it up to 50-meter water resistance and, the company claims that it's capable of delivering a battery life of 7-days in a single charge. It supports SpO2 detection, 24x7 heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring features along with nine different fitness modes including outdoor and indoor walking, running and cycling, rowing, elliptical and free training.
You can also control music, camera, find your phone, incoming call notifications, message and activity reminder, stopwatch, and more.
Honor Band 5
Honor Band 5 is also up for grabs in Meteorite Black, Midnight Blue, Olive Green and Coral Pink color options. It features a 0.95-inch 2.5D Glass Full-color AMOLED Touch display.
The smart band also comes with 5ATM certification up to 50 metres of water resistance with a 15-day battery in one single charge. The device supports SpO2 detection, 24x7 heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring for the users.
The Honor Band 5 also arrives with 10 sports modes, which includes Outdoor and Indoor Running, Walking, Cycling, Free Training, Swimming Pool Swimming, Elliptical and Rowing.
Honor MagicWatch 2 (42mm)
The Honor MagicWatch 2 is available in 42mm with Agate Black color it has a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 390x390. The Honor MagicWatch 2 supports 15 goal-based fitness modes including indoor sports and outdoor modes like running, hiking, cycling and triathlons to indoor pool swimming, free training and rowing machine, and more.
It also features 24x7 heart monitoring, sleep monitoring and VO2 Max features. The smartwatch is capable of auto-detecting swim strokes and records SWOLF score, distance, speed and burned calories with the help of 6-axis sensor, which is complemented by 5ATM Water resistance (up to 50 meters).
