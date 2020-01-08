ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Honor Plans To Launch Magic Watch 2, Band 5i In India

    By
    |

    Honor is planning to launch a new wearable in India. The company has shared this update on its official Twitter account, which confirms that it will bring Magic Watch 2 in the country. The company has also posted a video that hints at the launch.

    Honor Plans To Launch Magic Watch 2, Band 5i In India

     

    Honor is teasing this smartwatch with a hashtag called #TimeSmartsNow. The tweet reads: "When we think smarter, everything becomes possible. Now, get ready for one of the smartest innovations, of our times. Unveiling soon!"

    Apart from that, the company is likely to bring its fitness band-- the Honor Band 5i in the country. The company has confirmed that it will bring these products in January. However, Honor has not divulged the launch date of these products. On the other hand, the firm has shared links to the website for the upcoming launches (Band 5i and Magic Watch 2). Notably, the firm has already these products in other markets last year in October and November.

    Honor Magic Watch 2 And Honor Band 5i: Details

    The upcoming Honor Magic 2 comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display along with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The smartwatch is powered with Kirin A1 chip, 455mAh battery, which the company claims can offer battery life for 14 days.

    It supports 15 fitness modes like 8 outdoor like running, cycling hiking, and more. It also includes 7 indoor sports such as swimming and free training. The smartwatch is also equipped with TruSleep 2.0 technology that can track sleep disorders, TruRelax technology, TruSeen, and it can track heart rate 24/7.

    On the other hand, Honor Band 5i features 0.96-inch and colored touchscreen TFT display. The battery comes 91 mAh that can last for nine days, Honor claims. Furthermore, it takes 1.5 hours to charge the band, Honor earlier said. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It comes with a silicone strap and it weighs only 24 grams. Besides, the upcoming band features sleep and exercise tracker.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: honor
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 13:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue