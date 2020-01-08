Honor Plans To Launch Magic Watch 2, Band 5i In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Honor is planning to launch a new wearable in India. The company has shared this update on its official Twitter account, which confirms that it will bring Magic Watch 2 in the country. The company has also posted a video that hints at the launch.

Honor is teasing this smartwatch with a hashtag called #TimeSmartsNow. The tweet reads: "When we think smarter, everything becomes possible. Now, get ready for one of the smartest innovations, of our times. Unveiling soon!"

Apart from that, the company is likely to bring its fitness band-- the Honor Band 5i in the country. The company has confirmed that it will bring these products in January. However, Honor has not divulged the launch date of these products. On the other hand, the firm has shared links to the website for the upcoming launches (Band 5i and Magic Watch 2). Notably, the firm has already these products in other markets last year in October and November.

Honor Magic Watch 2 And Honor Band 5i: Details

The upcoming Honor Magic 2 comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display along with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The smartwatch is powered with Kirin A1 chip, 455mAh battery, which the company claims can offer battery life for 14 days.

It supports 15 fitness modes like 8 outdoor like running, cycling hiking, and more. It also includes 7 indoor sports such as swimming and free training. The smartwatch is also equipped with TruSleep 2.0 technology that can track sleep disorders, TruRelax technology, TruSeen, and it can track heart rate 24/7.

On the other hand, Honor Band 5i features 0.96-inch and colored touchscreen TFT display. The battery comes 91 mAh that can last for nine days, Honor claims. Furthermore, it takes 1.5 hours to charge the band, Honor earlier said. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It comes with a silicone strap and it weighs only 24 grams. Besides, the upcoming band features sleep and exercise tracker.

Best Mobiles in India