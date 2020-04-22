How To Monitor Blood Oxygen Level On Huawei Watch GT2 News oi-Rohit Arora

Huawei Watch GT2 can now monitor oxygen level in blood. The SpO2 feature has been added to the smartwatch via firmware update which goes by the version number- 1.0.6.26. If you have been using the Huawei Watch GT2, now is the right time to check for the update. In addition to add the SpO2 monitor in the health app, the software update also promises to improve the Watch GT2's system stability.

Notably, the SpO2 monitor helps users detect oxygen saturation levels in the blood. It is the percentage of oxygenated haemoglobin compared to the total amount of haemoglobin in the blood. The wearables like the Watch GT2 tests SpO2 by Pulseimetry process, which is an indirect, non-invasive method to detect the oxygen level in blood.

A light wave is emitted and absorbed back by the device which passes through blood vessels (or capillaries). As the degree of oxygen saturation causes variations in the blood's color, the absorbed light wave gives the oxygen value in the blood.

Here's how you can perform the SpO2 test on the Huawei Watch GT2

Make sure you have tightened the watch on your wrist.

Open 'Health app' in Watch GT2 and look for SpO2 function

Tap on SpO2 to measure the blood level

To measure the blood oxygen level while mountain climbing, go to the climbing screen and select SpO2 for accurate data

It is worth mention that the normal SpO2 values vary between 90 and 100%. Too little oxygen, and even too much of it in body can be harmful. Low oxygen level in blood can cause headache, shortness of breath while resting, coughing, chest pain, choking sensation, sweating, dizziness, etc.

Having said that, it is important to keep a tack on your SpO2 level, especially when you are working out in harsh environment. The built-in SpO2 is a handy feature for fitness enthusiasts who indulge in hectic workout sessions.

The new update makes the Huawei Watch GT2 one-of-the few smartwatches to support blood oxygen level monitoring in the sub-15K price segment. The Watch GT2 comes at a starting price of Rs. 14,990 (42mm) and Rs. 15,990 (46mm).

Huawei also mentions that the Huawei Watch GT2e variant will have the feature built-in at the time of the launch.

