ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Monitor Blood Oxygen Level On Huawei Watch GT2

    By
    |

    Huawei Watch GT2 can now monitor oxygen level in blood. The SpO2 feature has been added to the smartwatch via firmware update which goes by the version number- 1.0.6.26. If you have been using the Huawei Watch GT2, now is the right time to check for the update. In addition to add the SpO2 monitor in the health app, the software update also promises to improve the Watch GT2's system stability.

    How To Monitor Blood Oxygen Level On Huawei Watch GT2

     

    Notably, the SpO2 monitor helps users detect oxygen saturation levels in the blood. It is the percentage of oxygenated haemoglobin compared to the total amount of haemoglobin in the blood. The wearables like the Watch GT2 tests SpO2 by Pulseimetry process, which is an indirect, non-invasive method to detect the oxygen level in blood.

    A light wave is emitted and absorbed back by the device which passes through blood vessels (or capillaries). As the degree of oxygen saturation causes variations in the blood's color, the absorbed light wave gives the oxygen value in the blood.

    Here's how you can perform the SpO2 test on the Huawei Watch GT2

    • Make sure you have tightened the watch on your wrist.
    • Open 'Health app' in Watch GT2 and look for SpO2 function
    • Tap on SpO2 to measure the blood level
    • To measure the blood oxygen level while mountain climbing, go to the climbing screen and select SpO2 for accurate data

    It is worth mention that the normal SpO2 values vary between 90 and 100%. Too little oxygen, and even too much of it in body can be harmful. Low oxygen level in blood can cause headache, shortness of breath while resting, coughing, chest pain, choking sensation, sweating, dizziness, etc.

    Having said that, it is important to keep a tack on your SpO2 level, especially when you are working out in harsh environment. The built-in SpO2 is a handy feature for fitness enthusiasts who indulge in hectic workout sessions.

     

    The new update makes the Huawei Watch GT2 one-of-the few smartwatches to support blood oxygen level monitoring in the sub-15K price segment. The Watch GT2 comes at a starting price of Rs. 14,990 (42mm) and Rs. 15,990 (46mm).

    Huawei also mentions that the Huawei Watch GT2e variant will have the feature built-in at the time of the launch.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X