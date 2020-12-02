Huami Introduces Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, Amazfit Pop Pro: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huami has introduced two smartwatches in China namely the Amazfit GTS 2 mini and the Amazfit Pop Pro. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini offers an AMOLED screen, while the Amazfit Pop Pro features a TFT display. Both smartwatches are compatible with Android smartphones and iPhones. In terms of pricing, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini retails for CNY 699 (around Rs. 7,800), whereas the Amazfit Pop Pro is priced at CNY 399 (around Rs. 4,500).

As far as colors are concerned, the GTS 2 mini is offered in Obsidian Black, Rose Pink, and Deep Pine Green colors, and the Amazfit Pop Pro comes in Black, Pink, and Green shades. The first sale of the Amazfit Pop Pro will take place in China starting December 10. However, the GTS 2 Mini is already up for sale on the official website.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Features

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini sports a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 354 x 306 pixels and 301ppi pixel density. The smartwatch comes with 5ATM water resistance that works up to 50 meters of water. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with over 70 Sports Mode and also features sleep tracking, other activities.

Onboard sensors of the smartwatch include Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor. Further, the smartwatch packs a 220 mAh battery which claims to offer up to 21 days of battery life and 14 days with typical use. Besides, it also includes BioTracker and 2 PPG for 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Amazfit Pop Pro Features

In terms of specification, the Amazfit Pop Pro has a 1.43-inch TFT touchscreen display with 320 x 302 pixels resolution and sports a 2.5D glass with an anti-fingerprint coating.

The smartwatch features water resistance up to 50m and is backed up by a 225 mAh battery that claims to offer up to nine days of battery life on a single charge. It also features sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing training, and more. Lastly, it has also over 60 Sports Mode and supports Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity.

