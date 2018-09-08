Huawei Band 3 spotted on FCC; key specifications revealed

Huawei's seems to be working on a new smart wearable. The alleged Band 3 fitness wearable has now been spotted through the FCC. The certifications reveal key information about the device.

The label location documentation associated with the new wearable appears to show the entire back panel of the package it will ship in. It suggests that the Chinese manufacturer has moved from a passive-matrix OLED (PMOLED) panel to a 'multi-color' active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) display.

The company has also the latest version of TruSeen active real-time heart rate monitoring and TruSleep monitoring. However, there's no indication as to what features the device will bring to the table. The 5ATM water resistance remains intact, as do GPS. It will also support smart notifications from a connected smartphone, and multi-sport tracking.

Huawei has chosen to keep the battery we've seen on the previous iteration. It's a 100mAh reservoir, charged using a 5V/2A dock, indicating that magnetic pins will be used in the charging process. The company has also kept the fast charging capabilities intact. However, the documents don't reveal whether any improvements have been made to the overall battery life.

There's no information on the launch date of the upcoming Huawei Band 3 Pro. Also, there's no information on what color variants will be launched. We will have to wait until the company takes the wraps off the new smart wearable.

Besides, the company was recently slapped with $10 million lawsuit over patent infringement. The lawsuit was related to 4G LTE technology, via World IP Review.

PanOptics who owns the LTE patents in question - claims that it has tried to come to an agreement with Huawei over the infringement for over two years. The jury agreed that Huawei should pay $10.5 million to PanOptis for the violations. Huawei is yet to respond to the ruling, but it's likely that the Chinese firm will appeal.

PanOptics has several patents that are related to LTE technology, specifically systems that work to decode picture and audio data. PanOptics claims that Huawei devices including the Nexus 6P, used these patents without paying the licensing fees. The patent numbers in question are 7,769,238; 6,604,216; 7,940,851; 8,385,284 and 8,208,569.

Surprisingly, the patents are also involved in the older Huawei smartphones like the Mate 9 and P8 Lite which barely had a presence in America at all compared to the Nexus 6P.