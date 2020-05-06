ENGLISH

    Huawei Brings FreeBuds 3i Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation

    By
    |

    Huawei launched its upgraded true wireless earphones FreeBuds 3 last year in China. Now, a few weeks back, it was reported that the company will globally launch the Huawei FreeBuds 3i which were announced officially in China.

    Huawei Brings FreeBuds 3i Wireless Earbuds

     

    The earbuds will provide active noise cancellation features at a low price. The design and features of the new wireless earphones will compete with the Apple AirPods Pro, and it will be available at a lower price than Apple's AirPods Pro.

    Active noise cancellation feature is commonly found on high-end over-the-ear headphones. The Huawei FreeBuds 3i will bring this feature to the customer at a much lower price than the AirPods Pro.

    Now, the launch plans have been unveiled for the UK, but it is expected that Huawei will also hit the mainland European market. So far, there is no exact information on when these headphones will arrive in India.

    The Huawei FreeBuds 3i features include a 10mm dynamic driver and a three-microphone system for active noise cancellation and voice calls. Both earphones have capacitive sensors for sound cancellation and playback gesture control. The earphones last up to 3.5 hours on a single charge and the case can be used for another 14.5 hours.

    The company says that earphones provide noise-cancelling for users' convenience. It comes with common touch-based controls for answering or ending calls.

    Huawei also added that the new earphones have a highly sensitive diaphragm that provides balanced audio. It automatically adds a pop-up window by opening the charging case.

    For everyone's convenience, the company is adding four sizes of silicone tips to the package to make the earphones fit better. The Huawei FreeBuds 3i will come in two colors - Ceramic White and Carbon Black.

    White earphones will be on sale from May 20, and the black model will be available for purchase from June 17. It is not yet known when the company will start selling in other regions.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 19:07 [IST]
