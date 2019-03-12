ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Huawei brings new line of wearables for Indian market

    Huawei has a slew of new wearables for Indian consumers.

    By
    |

    Huawei has announced the launch of its new line of wearables in India. The new products include Huawei Watch GT, Band 3 Pro, and Band 3e. The devices will be available online through the company's official website and Amazon India.

    Huawei brings new line of wearables for Indian market

     

    As for the pricing, the Huawei Watch GT will be selling for a price of Rs 16,990 for Classic Edition and Rs 15,990 for Sports Edition and will be available starting March 19. Early customers will also be able to avail the Huawei Sports BT AM61 Earphones worth Rs 2,999 for free.

    Huawei brings new line of wearables for Indian market

    Besides, the Huawei Band 3 Pro is priced at Rs 4,699 in Obsydian Black and Space Blue color options and will hit the markets on March 26. The Huawei Band 3e will hit the shelves on March 19 and will carry a price tag of Rs 1,699 with Pink and Black color variants.

    Huawei brings new line of wearables for Indian market

    Speaking of the specifications, the Watch GT borrows some of its design elements from the Samsung Gear smartwatches. It weighs around 46 grams and measures 46.5 mm x 46.5 mm x 10.6 mm.

     

    The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and 326ppi pixel density. It has 16MB of RAM and has 128MB of internal storage. On the connectivity front, the device packs GPS and Bluetooth 4.2 LE.

    Other sensors include a heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, barometer sensor, and gyroscope. The device will be compatible with Android 4.4 and above. It also supports devices with iOS 9.0 or above.

    The Huawei Band 3 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED screen backed by features like heart rate sensing and sleep tracking feature. lastly, the Huawei Band 3e is sports wearable that comes with features like Footwear mode to keep track of daily steps and running stats.

    Read More About: huawei smartwatches news
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue