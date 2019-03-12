Huawei brings new line of wearables for Indian market News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Huawei has a slew of new wearables for Indian consumers.

Huawei has announced the launch of its new line of wearables in India. The new products include Huawei Watch GT, Band 3 Pro, and Band 3e. The devices will be available online through the company's official website and Amazon India.

As for the pricing, the Huawei Watch GT will be selling for a price of Rs 16,990 for Classic Edition and Rs 15,990 for Sports Edition and will be available starting March 19. Early customers will also be able to avail the Huawei Sports BT AM61 Earphones worth Rs 2,999 for free.

Besides, the Huawei Band 3 Pro is priced at Rs 4,699 in Obsydian Black and Space Blue color options and will hit the markets on March 26. The Huawei Band 3e will hit the shelves on March 19 and will carry a price tag of Rs 1,699 with Pink and Black color variants.

Speaking of the specifications, the Watch GT borrows some of its design elements from the Samsung Gear smartwatches. It weighs around 46 grams and measures 46.5 mm x 46.5 mm x 10.6 mm.

The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and 326ppi pixel density. It has 16MB of RAM and has 128MB of internal storage. On the connectivity front, the device packs GPS and Bluetooth 4.2 LE.

Other sensors include a heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, barometer sensor, and gyroscope. The device will be compatible with Android 4.4 and above. It also supports devices with iOS 9.0 or above.

The Huawei Band 3 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED screen backed by features like heart rate sensing and sleep tracking feature. lastly, the Huawei Band 3e is sports wearable that comes with features like Footwear mode to keep track of daily steps and running stats.