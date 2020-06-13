ENGLISH

    Huawei FreeBuds 3 Available With Special Discount Via Giztop

    By
    |

    Huawei launched its new wireless Freebuds 3 at IFA 2019 held in Berlin. The earbuds are already available for purchase in the Indian market. The Freebuds 3 is available India on Amazon with a price of Rs. 12,990. The Freebuds 3 comes with Dolphin Bionic Design.

    Huawei FreeBuds 3 Available With Special Discount Via Giztop

     

    Now, the good news for European buyers is that they can get the earbuds at a much lower price through Giztop. The true wireless stereo earbuds come with a price of $189. However, the popular Chinese e-tailer is offering it for only $89 which allows buyers to save up to $100. Although this special discount is only valid for European buyers.

    Coming to the features, the Freebuds 3 comes with a 14.2mm dynamic driver. It is powered by the Kirin A1 chip, developed by Huawei for the wearable products. The earbuds last up to 20 hours of battery life with 4.5-hour ANC usage on a single charge. It comes with a 6W wired USB Type-C charging and 2W Qi wireless charging support.

    The earbuds come with a 48g charging case and each earbud weighs about 4.5 grams. The Huawei FreeBuds 3 is available along with the Huawei CP61 wireless charger. It has a circular charging case that can easily fit in the pocket. The earbuds and case pack with a 30 mAh battery and a 410 mAh battery respectively.

    Huawei Freebods 3 eliminates the world's first open-fit active noise cancellation and comes with a built-in bone-in voice sensor for clear communication while calling. It is equipped with a unique circular case with a glossy finish.

    Huawei Freebeds 3's low-power processor features advanced Bluetooth support and is the world's first Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth 5.1 LE wearable chipset.

    huawei wearables news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 17:28 [IST]
    X