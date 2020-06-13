Just In
- 32 min ago Chingari App Download: How To Download And Install Chingari App On Your Android/iOS Smartphone
-
- 1 hr ago Best Airtel Prepaid Plans That Offer Data, Life Insurance, Unlimited Calling
- 1 hr ago Elephone E10 Pro Available For Purchase With Special Discounted Launch Price
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Render Leaks Online: Key Specs Revealed
Don't Miss
- Sports KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma gets NADA notice
- Lifestyle Computer/Internet Addiction: Is It A Habit Or Addiction? Types, Causes, Diagnosis And Treatments
- News Former Pak PM Yousuf Raza Gilani tests positive for COVID-19
- Movies Anita Hassanandani’s Father-In-Law Passes Away; The Actress & Husband Rohit Share Emotional Posts
- Finance Maharashtra Halves COVID-19 Test Charges At Private Labs
- Automobiles Segways Scooters Have Been Allotted For The Mumbai Police For Patrolling
- Education QS World University Rankings 2021: Top Indian Universities
- Travel Scenic Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Monsoon
Huawei FreeBuds 3 Available With Special Discount Via Giztop
Huawei launched its new wireless Freebuds 3 at IFA 2019 held in Berlin. The earbuds are already available for purchase in the Indian market. The Freebuds 3 is available India on Amazon with a price of Rs. 12,990. The Freebuds 3 comes with Dolphin Bionic Design.
Now, the good news for European buyers is that they can get the earbuds at a much lower price through Giztop. The true wireless stereo earbuds come with a price of $189. However, the popular Chinese e-tailer is offering it for only $89 which allows buyers to save up to $100. Although this special discount is only valid for European buyers.
Coming to the features, the Freebuds 3 comes with a 14.2mm dynamic driver. It is powered by the Kirin A1 chip, developed by Huawei for the wearable products. The earbuds last up to 20 hours of battery life with 4.5-hour ANC usage on a single charge. It comes with a 6W wired USB Type-C charging and 2W Qi wireless charging support.
The earbuds come with a 48g charging case and each earbud weighs about 4.5 grams. The Huawei FreeBuds 3 is available along with the Huawei CP61 wireless charger. It has a circular charging case that can easily fit in the pocket. The earbuds and case pack with a 30 mAh battery and a 410 mAh battery respectively.
Huawei Freebods 3 eliminates the world's first open-fit active noise cancellation and comes with a built-in bone-in voice sensor for clear communication while calling. It is equipped with a unique circular case with a glossy finish.
Huawei Freebeds 3's low-power processor features advanced Bluetooth support and is the world's first Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth 5.1 LE wearable chipset.
-
74,999
-
52,580
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
45,900
-
25,526
-
15,130
-
9,999
-
11,099
-
8,566
-
9,584
-
9,542
-
22,999
-
53,045
-
21,160