Huawei Freebuds 3 Now Available For Purchase In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei has recently launched its true wireless earphones FreeBuds 3 in India which was launched in China last year. Now, the new true wireless earbuds are available for purchase in the Indian market.

The Chinese tech giant has announced the upgraded version in the form of the Freebuds 3i. The earbuds are the only open-fit true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation feature.

However, earlier Amazon India had also mentioned its 'Notify Me' button that will enable users to receive all updates about the availability of the earbuds.

Key Features Of Huawei FreeBuds 3

The Freebuds 3 features a 14.2mm dynamic driver. It is powered by the Kirin A1 chip, developed by Huawei for the wearable products.

The earbuds comes with a 48g charging case and each earbud weighs about 4.5 grams. The Huawei FreeBuds 3 will be available along with the Huawei CP61 wireless charger. It is managed in a circular charging case that can easily fit in the pocket. The earbuds and case pack with a 30 mAh battery and a 410 mAh battery.

The earbuds last up to 20 hours of battery life with 4.5-hour ANC usage on a single charge. It comes with a 6W wired USB Type-C charging and 2W Qi wireless charging support.

In the wearables market, the Freebuds 3 will compete with earphones like the Samsung Galaxy Bud + and the Apple AirPods. The Freebuds 3 supports active noise cancellation like the Apple AirPods at an affordable price.

Color And Price Offers

In recent weeks, the Chinese giant has launched the Huawei Y9s with GMS and the Huawei Watch GT 2e smart wearable along with the Huawei Freebuds 3.

In India, the earbuds are available on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 12,990. The earbuds are also available with no-cost EMI option. Although earbuds come in three different colors, but only white and black colors are available on Amazon India.

Best Mobiles in India