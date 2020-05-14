Huawei FreeBuds 3 Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei launched the true wireless earphones FreeBuds 3 last year in China. Now, the Chinese tech giant has launched the upgraded version in India. The earbuds are the only open-fit true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation feature.

The Freebuds 3 will be available for purchase from May 20 on Amazon. Those who want to purchase can click the 'Notify Me' button to get updates about availability of the the earbuds.

The earbuds are priced at Rs. 12,990 in the Indian market. In terms of the features, the FreeBuds 3 is powered by the Kirin A1 chip, developed by Huawei for the hearable and wearable products.

It also features 14mm dynamic drivers. The company also said that the earbuds will be accompanied by the Huawei CP61 wireless charger. It is arranged in a circular charging case that can easily fit in the pocket. The case packs with a 410 mAh battery.

The earphones last up to 20 hours of battery life with 4.5-hour ANC usage on a single charge. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation features at an affordable price that will compete with the Apple AirPods Pro. The earbuds are available in black, red, and white color variants.

To recall, the Huawei FreeBuds 3i was announced recently in China. It also comes with active noise cancellation at a low price. The earphones last up to 3.5 hours on a single charge. It comes in Ceramic White and Carbon Black color options. Now, the sale of the FreeBuds 3i is only set for the UK, and its price only Rs. 8,500.

The earbuds are the first open-fit earphones that support call noise reduction and accurate real-time active noise cancellation.

