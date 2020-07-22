Huawei Freebuds 3i With Noise Cancellation Expected To Arrive Soon In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei launched its FreeBuds 3i in May which comes as an upgraded version of the FreeBuds 3. Now, it seems the company might announce the earbuds in the country. The news comes to light via the Huawei India twitter handle which indicates the company soon announce a product in India. However, the company didn't mention any name but the teaser image looks like a crossword puzzle.

It consists of 11 features including noise cancellation, battery life, instant pairing, noise-free, light, earphones, pure sound, comfortable, quality audio. Looking at the earbuds, it is assumed that it is Freebuds 3i. In addition, the company shared funny activities and mentioned, guess the name of the products to help of this word and share the answer with us.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i Features

In terms of specifications, the Huawei FreeBuds 3i comes with 10mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds feature with an in-ear design and also offers authentic, balanced sound with strong trenches. It features a three-microphone system for active noise cancellation and voice calls. Two microphones have on the outside and another one has inside.

The 37 mAh battery of the earphones claim to last up to 3.5 hours on a single charge and the case can be charger via a USB-C and used for another 14.5 hours. For connectivity, the Freebuds 3i supports Bluetooth 5.0 and can be charged via a USB-C port. The Freebuds 3i allows reducing noise levels up to 32dB.

It also features touch-controls for answering or ending calls and has four sizes of silicone tips that make it fit better in-ear. It is offered in Ceramic White and Carbon Black color options in China. The earbuds priced at GBP 90 (roughly Rs. 8,500). Now we have to see at what price it will be launch in India. Looking at the features, it can be said that the company has added features like the premium segment earphones.

