Huawei FreeBuds Pro With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Launched; Features, Price

Huawei has announced several wearable products including the FreeBuds 3 Pro TWS. The earbuds come in three color options Silver Frost, Ceramic White, and Carbon Black. The price of the latest earbuds has been set at 119 Euros (around Rs. 17,380). It features in-ear design and will go on sale starting October.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro: Features

Huawei has packed all premium features on its FreeBuds Pro. The in-ear design of the earbuds allows you keep it fit in your ear while workout. It also features hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology. Supporting Bluetooth 5.2, the earbuds have three mics and Bone Voice Sensor which offers superior sound and clear calling. Besides, it also eliminates outside noise.

There is an 11mm dynamic driver under its hood and the earbuds claim to reduce up to 40 dB noise. The earbuds come with a dual-antenna design and it can connect two devices simultaneously. It also comes with touch control which helps you to easily attend or cut calls, increase or decrease the volume.

Moving around of the battery, it gets 55 mAh battery on each earbud which allows you to enjoy 7 hours of music playback on a single charge while noise cancellation turned-off, 30 hours of usage with the charging case. The charging case also supports Qi wireless charging technology.

On a single charge, you can enjoy up to 3.5 hours of calling, up to 4.5 hours of music, and up to 20 hours usage with the charging case while noise cancellation turned on. The features like hybrid ANC technology, Bone Voice Sensor, and dual-antenna design makes the Huawei FreeBuds Pro expensive.

In addition, the company has launched another Bluetooth earphones pair called the FreeLace Pro, two watches namely the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro and the Watch Fit. The FreeLace Pro comes with a price tag of 119 Euro (around Rs. 10,400). The earphones can reduce noise cancellation up to 40dB and gets 14mm dynamic drivers.

