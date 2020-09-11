Just In
- 1 hr ago Buy Smartwatches, Headphones And More At Up To 50% Off On Noise Day
-
- 1 hr ago Honor 30i Powered By Kirin 710F Officially Announced: Everything You Need To Know
- 2 hrs ago ISRO Gears Up To Launch Kleos Scouting Mission In November
- 2 hrs ago How To Switch Your Prepaid Number To Postpaid With An OTP
Don't Miss
- Movies Adipurush: Anushka Sharma To Play Sita In Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan’s Upcoming Epic Drama?
- News Sharad Pawar asks govt to present details on India-China border situation before Parl Panel
- Finance Govt To Construct Over 50,000 km Of Highways
- Lifestyle Masaba Gupta’s Nature-inspired Draped Top With Skirt Is Absolutely Gorgeous; Find Out Its Price
- Education TS ECET Results 2020: How To Download TS ECET Rank Card 2020
- Automobiles Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launch Timeline Revealed: Here Are All Details
- Sports IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders overjoyed as Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins available for first game
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram
Huawei FreeBuds Pro With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Launched; Features, Price
Huawei has announced several wearable products including the FreeBuds 3 Pro TWS. The earbuds come in three color options Silver Frost, Ceramic White, and Carbon Black. The price of the latest earbuds has been set at 119 Euros (around Rs. 17,380). It features in-ear design and will go on sale starting October.
Huawei FreeBuds Pro: Features
Huawei has packed all premium features on its FreeBuds Pro. The in-ear design of the earbuds allows you keep it fit in your ear while workout. It also features hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology. Supporting Bluetooth 5.2, the earbuds have three mics and Bone Voice Sensor which offers superior sound and clear calling. Besides, it also eliminates outside noise.
There is an 11mm dynamic driver under its hood and the earbuds claim to reduce up to 40 dB noise. The earbuds come with a dual-antenna design and it can connect two devices simultaneously. It also comes with touch control which helps you to easily attend or cut calls, increase or decrease the volume.
Moving around of the battery, it gets 55 mAh battery on each earbud which allows you to enjoy 7 hours of music playback on a single charge while noise cancellation turned-off, 30 hours of usage with the charging case. The charging case also supports Qi wireless charging technology.
On a single charge, you can enjoy up to 3.5 hours of calling, up to 4.5 hours of music, and up to 20 hours usage with the charging case while noise cancellation turned on. The features like hybrid ANC technology, Bone Voice Sensor, and dual-antenna design makes the Huawei FreeBuds Pro expensive.
In addition, the company has launched another Bluetooth earphones pair called the FreeLace Pro, two watches namely the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro and the Watch Fit. The FreeLace Pro comes with a price tag of 119 Euro (around Rs. 10,400). The earphones can reduce noise cancellation up to 40dB and gets 14mm dynamic drivers.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,877
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
73,000
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
63,897
-
36,390
-
47,500
-
12,837
-
17,999
-
70,999
-
34,492
-
14,620
-
1,02,815
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240