Huawei launches Watch GT and Band 3 Pro alongside the flagship

Huawei has announced the launch of two new wearables - Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Band 3 Pro. The devices were unveiled alongside the flagship Mate 20 Series, and offer ways for users to track their activities and receive fitness coaching that is based on scientific research.

The Huawei Watch GT sports a 1.39-inch display with 454 x 254 AMOLED display accompanied by a dual-crown design stainless steel and ceramic bezels. It also has a DLC diamond carbon coating to offers users with durability. The 10.6mm case body is compatible with two band options-a dual-color silicone band and an elegant leather-rubber band.

The smartwatch can work with GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO simultaneously. A tracking algorithm then optimizes the tracking data to achieve one-to-one positioning. The watch also supports all-around sports activity tracking. It brings along fitness coaching features that analyze the heart rate of the user using scientific methods.

The heart rate monitoring technology called TruSeen 3.0 tracks the active and resting heart rate of the user. By combining innovative PPG optical and hardware design and AI algorithms, the solution can monitor the heart rate of users in real time.

Using the Sports mode will notify users to adjust the intensity of their workout based on a pre-set target heart rate interval. It also has a Rest mode to record the resting heart rate.

Besides, the company has also launched the Huawei Band 3, a new smart wristband that also supports heart rate and sleep monitoring. It features a 0.95-inch HD AMOLED color touchscreen. The controls are easy and intuitive-users can navigate the various options on the screen by swiping vertically or horizontally, or by tapping the screen to return to Home.

The Huawei Watch GT Sports edition is €199, Huawei Watch Classic edition is €249 and the Huawei Band 3 Pro is €99.