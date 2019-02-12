Huawei patent shows AR glasses with a smartwatch connection

In 2018, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei, revealed in an interview to CNBC that the company has an augmented reality (AR) glasses that could be connected to a smartphone. While he didn't reveal much about the headset, a new patent filing, first spotted by LEtsGoDigital, shows that the company is working on AR glasses that can be connected to a smartwatch and a smartphone.

The patent published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) comes under the 'Eyeglass Frame' moniker and describes a lightweight AR headset which might be costlier thanks to its advanced techs.

The patent shows that the slim glasses can double as an Augmented Reality headset. What's interesting that the design doesn't show a camera, display or a microphone and the users won't be able to operate them without a smartwatch. The Huawei AR glasses will come equipped with an adapter and a mirror and will also support audio playback.

This also means that before Huawei could debut the AR glasses, it will have to launch a smartwatch with a camera module to support the AR application. As of now, Huawei has no such smartwatch in its portfolio.

Previously, in an interview, Richard Yu dropped a few hints about the timeline for the launch of the AR glasses. He said that the device could see the light of day at some point in 2019 or early 2020. But, there's no certainty that Yu was referring to the device shown in the patent.

Besides, Apple is also said to be working on its pair of AR glasses that can be connected to the iPhone and are expected to launch in a year or two.