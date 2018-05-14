Huawei Watch 2 (2018) design and specifications leaked

The smartwatch industry is mainly dominated by Apple. In fact, smartphones makers like Motorola, LG, Samsung, Huawei have been launching a newer smartwatch every year and non of those watches have been able to contend with the likes of the Apple Watch.

And now, Huawei's upcoming Huawei Watch 2 (2018) has been leaked by a Twitter tipster Evan Blass with official press renders of the smartwatch. However, now the tweet has been taken down due to an unknown reason. Here are the complete details on the Huawei Watch 2 (2018) as per the tweet.

Looks and aesthetics

In terms of looks and aesthetics, the Huawei Watch 2 (2018) offers a sports style design, with a circular 360 display. With this smartwatch, the company will also introduce watch level LTE, which was only seen on the 3rd generation Apple Watches. So, these watches can be used as a standalone device (without any smartphones, for making calls and for GPS navigation). This will be the first Android-powered smartwatch to do so.

The watch has a 360 degree circular OLED display with a 1.2-inch screen offering a 390 x 390 pixel resolution. The watch will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 chipset with 4 GB internal storage and 768 MB RAM. It will have a 420 mAh Li-ion battery with Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi capabilities. As this is a sports style watch, it is also IP68 certified against water and dust, which makes this watch a hydrophilic.

As of now, there is no detail on either pricing or availability of the Huawei Watch 2 (2018). Considering the previous Huawei smartwatch prices, the company is likely to launch this watch under $300 price mark.

