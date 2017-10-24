Huawei Watch 2 Pro with eSIM and Android Wear 2.0 launched

Huawei has unveiled its new wearable device the Huawei Watch 2 Pro in China. While it is a new product, it looks quite similar to Huawei Watch 2 Classic in terms of design.

However, there is one main difference though, Huawei Watch 2 Pro now comes with eSIM support. Further, the new device also boasts of a Chinese version of Android Wear 2.0 (can be equipped with Android 4.4 and ios9.0 above the use of mobile phones, iOS, and Android phones support different features).

Talking more about the new Watch 2 Pro it offers 4G/3G/2G support for its eSIM. Along with that bandwidth support, the watch also comes with Bluetooth (2.4GHz BT4.1 BLE + BR / EDR) and Wi-Fi (2.4GHz 802.11 b / g / n) connectivity along with GPS and NFC, which is necessary for contactless payments. The Huawei Watch 2 Pro comes with support for Huawei Pay, Alipay and Wechat Pay.

Huawei Watch 2 Pro comes with 1.2-inch AMOLED Round screen with a resolution of 390 × 390, PPI 326 and Corning gorilla glass. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 4 core processor which is further coupled with 768MB RAM and 4GB ROM.

The watch is backed by a 420mAh battery and it also comes with IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The watch comes with 3 - axis gravity acceleration sensor, 3 axis gyroscope sensor, 3-axis compass geomagnetic sensor, Heart rate sensor, Pressure sensor, Capacitive sensor, Ambient light sensor.

Huawei Watch 2 Pro is available for purchase on JD.com for ¥2588 (roughly Rs. 25,343), which is in line with other premium smartwatch models. Unfortunately, Huawei has shared no information for the availability of Huawei Watch 2 Pro outside China.

