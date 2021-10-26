Huawei Watch Fit Mini Goes Official For Rs. 8,600; What Makes It Different From Watch Fit? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei has added a new smartwatch to its Watch Fit series named the Watch Fit Mini. The smartwatch is currently listed on the Amazon Germany website; however, the sale date has not been announced yet. Features of the Watch Fit Mini include an AMOLED panel, GPS connectivity, and much more.

Huawei Watch Fit Mini Specifications

The Huawei Watch Fit Mini smartwatch has the same rectangular display as the original Watch Fit; however, the Watch Fit Mini comes with a smaller 1.47-inch (194x368 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with 282 PPI pixel density. The watch comes with up to 96 sports modes such as walking, cycling, rowing, archery, skiing, swimming, and many more.

There is TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking with four different sleep states - deep, light, REM, and nap. The Huawei Watch Fit Mini also supports blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), 24x7 heart rate monitoring, TruRelax stress monitoring, and menstrual tracking.

For battery, the Huawei Watch Fit Mini is equipped with a 180 mAh battery unit that is claimed to last for up to 14 days on a single charge on normal use and up to 10 days with intensive use. Moreover, the watch comes with Bluetooth v5 BLE for connectivity and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Other aspects of the Huawei Watch Fit Mini include a music controller, smart notifications feature, and so on. Lastly, the watch is also water-resistant up to 5ATM, measures 51.2 x 25.91 x 11.04mm, and weighs 20 grams.

Huawei Watch Fit Mini Price

The Huawei Watch Fit Mini carries a price tag of EUR 99 (around Rs. 8,600). The smartwatch comes with a Light Golden color option for the body, while the strap will be available in Frosty White, Mocha Brown, and Taro Purple options.

Huawei Watch Fit Mini: Coming To India?

As of now, there is no info on whether the brand has any plan to launch the watch in India. The brand has recently announced the FreeBuds 4i earbuds in India and is also tipped to announce the standard Huawei Watch Fit before the Diwali festival. Comparing both the standard Watch Fit and the Mini variants, the Watch Fit Mini has a better battery life; however, the display size is smaller than the Watch Fit.

