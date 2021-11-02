Just In
Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch Debuts With AMOLED Panel, SpO2 Sensor In India; Price Set At Rs. 8,990
As promised, Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch has arrived before Diwali in the Indian market. The smartwatch is now up for grabs on Amazon. The watch offers premium features such as an AMOLED panel, great battery life, a SpO2 sensor, and much more. Check out how much it will cost in India.
Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch: Price And Where To Buy In India
The price of the Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch has been set at Rs. 8,990 in India. As an introductory offer, you will get a free Huawei Mini Speaker worth Rs. 1,060 and the offer will be valid till stocks last. Further, the Huawei Watch Fit comes with several strap color options such as Sakura Pink, Isle Blue, and Graphite Black.
Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch: What Does Offer?
The Huawei Watch Fit has a 1.64-inch HD AMOLED display with a 70 percent screen-to-body ratio and ultra-slim bezels. The watch comes with 130+ watch faces and 96 workout modes with advanced data tracking. You will get 11 professional workout modes including running, walking, cycling, swimming, and more.
The Huawei Watch Fit is also equipped with TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, TruSleep 2.0, menstrual tracking, and stress monitoring. For battery, the watch is claimed to deliver 10 days of battery life and fast charging of Huawei Watch Fit takes just 30 minutes to charge up to 70 percent. Besides, five minutes of charge is claimed to sustain the watch for an entire day of typical use.
Other features include smart notifications feature, music control, GPS connectivity, Weather forecast, Alarm, Timer, and Stopwatch. Moreover, the watch is also compatible with both Android and iOS devices and comes with an official IP rating for dust and water resistance.
Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch: Should You Buy?
If you are looking for a premium smartwatch, then the Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch would be good to consider. Along with all sensors, you will get a great battery life, an AMOLED panel, and GPS connectivity as well. In this price range, the Huawei Watch Fit will compete with smartwatches like the Mi Revolve, Galaxy Watch Active2, and so on.
