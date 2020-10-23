Huawei Watch GT2 Porche Design Launched With Sapphire Glass Screen News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei just unveiled the new Mate 40 series at an online global conference. The company launched a bunch of other products alongside the new flagship smartphone, including the new Huawei Watch GT2 Porche Design. One of the standing features is the all-titanium metal chassis infused with the sapphire glass screen design.

Huawei Watch GT2 Porche Design: Details

The premium Huawei Watch GT2 Porche Design borrows most of its features and functionality from the Watch GT2 Pro. However, the design is where the new Porche Design stands out. The new smartwatch flaunts a sapphire glass screen that is resistant to high temperatures, offers good thermal conductivity, infrared transmission, high hardness, and even includes scratch resistance up to Mohs levels 9.

The body of the new smartwatch is made of an all-titanium and high-tech precision ceramic materials that present a sophisticated look. Plus, Huawei claims it's more advanced, lightweight, sturdy, and can't easily corrode. The Watch GT2 Porche Design includes a one-piece design with a titanium butterfly buckle, which automatically locks when slightly pressed. To release, one needs to simply press the bayonet.

Huawei Watch GT2 Porche Design Features

Apart from the design, most of the features on the Porche Design smartwatch are mostly similar to other smartwatches. It includes several sports modes and even automatic sports recognition for selected sports. It comes with sleep trackers, pressure monitors, and other such sensors.

Another outstanding feature is the all-weather blood oxygen saturation monitor, making it the first smartwatch to introduce it. Paired with the Huawei Sports Health app, users can periodically track their blood oxygen data throughout the day. Also, the new Huawei Watch GT2 Porche Design brings in the upgraded TruSeenTM 4.0+, an all-weather heart rate monitoring technology.

Huawei Watch GT2 Porche Design Price, Availablity

The new smartwatch finds itself in the premium segment and of course, comes with a premium price tag as well. The new Huawei Watch GT2 Proche Design will begin shipping in the European market starting November 1 and will cost EUR 695 (around Rs. 60,419). For now, there's no word on its availability in other markets.

Best Mobiles in India