Huawei Will Now Come To Your Doorstep To Repair Its Smartwatches In India

    Huawei will now offer doorstep repair services for its wearables in India. The company has announced 'VIP Customer Services' for the recently launched Huawei Watch GT 2, and its predecessor Huawei Watch GT. The special repair solution will be valid for customers with out-of-warranty watches. The offer is applicable for Huawei Watch GT 2 46(mm) variant and Huawei Watch GT, irrespective of the purchase method, online or retail.

    Huawei Will Now Come To Your Doorstep To Repair Its Smartwatches

     

    For consumers who have recently purchased the aforementioned smartwatches, the company has announced a 'no cost replacement plan' during the warranty period, provided that the wearables have any manufacturing defects or performance related issues.

    Besides, customers can also get the spare parts replaced for out of warranty Huawei Watch GT and GT 2 (46mm). The list of spare parts include strap, charging base, back cover, screen and the wearable's main board. The spare part charges for out-of-warranty repair can be checked on Huawei India Website or Support App. The company is also offering a 90 days warranty for the parts replaced during the out of warranty repair.

    To ensure consumer satisfaction, Huawei Consumer BGI will provide:

    • Pick and drop services for its smart watches in India.

    • The pick and drop services are claimed to offer a record speed turnaround time with fast and best-in-class repair time service.

    • A dedicated expert support service has also been arranged via a dedicated IVR/ toll-free number 1800-209-6555 between 9 AM and 9 PM.

    Huawei Watch GT 2: Price And Specifications

    The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes at a starting price of Rs. 14,990 (42mm) and Rs. 15,990 (46mm). It the first product from the company to be powered by the all-new Kirin A1 chip, a chipset exclusively designed for the wearables.The 42mm variant features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390x390-pixels, while the 46mm model flaunts a slightly bigger 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.

     

    The Huawei Watch GT 2 runs on Huawei's wearable OS- Lite OS. It offers all smart wearable features without taking a toll on the battery life. The Watch GT 2 can store up to 500 songs and has a 5ATM water-resistant body.

    The Watch GT 2 supports 15 sports activities including eight GPS-backed outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, etc.

    Notably, the long-lasting battery is the highlight feature of the Watch GT 2. The smartwatch can easily last for at least 9-10 days on one full charge. The wearable is for users who want a feature-rich sub 20K smartwatch with good design and long-lasting battery life.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
