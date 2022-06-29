itel Smartwatch 1 ES Launched For Rs. 1,999: Battery Lasts Up To 15 Days News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As the smartwatch market is booming, itel has forayed into the business with the launch of its first-ever wearable - the itel Smartwatch 1 ES. The device has been launched in India at an affordable price point. The device comes with a slew of highlights, including a water-resistant build, a seamless experience and more.

itel Smartwatch 1 ES Specs, Features

The itel Smartwatch 1 ES packs a rectangular 1.7-inch HD iPS display to show the notifications and other features. It is touted to offer users a seamless experience and cater to the needs of people in the rural and semi-urban areas as well. What's more, there is a special digital crown at the side of the display. This crown can be rotated to navigate through the user interface.

Customers can manage the stress of their everyday lives with the use of a slew of health-centric features, including a 24-hour heart rate monitor, a SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, and a contemplative breathing mode. Users can track their desired outcomes with a sleep tracking feature, and support sports modes, including jogging, walking, cycling, badminton, skipping, football, basketball and yoga.

With the inbuilt features of the itel Smartwatch 1 ES, it is possible for users to control the camera and music apps. Also, users can manage their playlists and take photographs with these features. With the smart notification feature, users of the itel smartwatch can stay on top of emails, text messages, weather alerts, calendar notifications, alarm clocks and more.

Furthermore, there are pre-loaded games such as Young Bird, Thunder Battleship, and 2048. The other aspects of the smartwatch include Bluetooth 5.1 capability to support both Android and iOS devices. It gets the power from a 220mAh battery that is touted to give it up to 15 days of backup on a single charge.

itel Smartwatch 1 ES Price In India

The itel Smartwatch 1 ES has been launched for Rs. 1,999 and is up for sale via the firm's home store and other online portals. It comes with one year of warranty and is backed by the reputable CarlCare network of service centers for a good after-sales service across India.

Best Mobiles in India