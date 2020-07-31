Jabra Elite Active 75t, Jabra Elite 75t Debut With New Colors And Wireless Charging Support News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Demand for audio products has increased significantly during the lockdown and companies like Jabra are catering to it with new products. The company has launched the new color variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and is available in Mint and Sienna color options. In addition to the new color, wireless charging variants will also be available for both the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds.

Price, Availability

The new color variants of the Elite Active 75t (non-wireless charging) will be available for purchase with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. On the other hand, the Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless charging Navy color variant will be available at Rs. 17,999. The Jabra Elite 75t wireless charging variant will be available in Titanium Black color at Rs. 16,999. Both variants of the earbuds will go on sale starting August 6 (Amazon Prime Day).

The company claims that the true wireless waterproof earbuds are made for an active lifestyle that helps you to work smoothly and is perfect for outdoor exercise. With wireless charging, users can now charge their earbuds by placing the case on the charger. Apart from the wireless charging support, most of the other features remain the same.

One of the new details added is the MySound feature, which allows users to now calibrate the earbuds to their unique audio profile. Both earbuds also include the MyControls feature that offers users the option to personalize the use of earbuds buttons.

Jabra Elite 75t: Features

The Jabra Elite 75t features an earbud-shaped design, tested for comfort. It includes four-microphone call technology for enhanced calling experience. The earbuds offer up to 7.5 hours of battery life and up to 28 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. It also offers a 2-year warranty against dust and water.

Jabra Elite Active 75t: Features

In terms of features, the Jabra Elite Active 75t offers up to 7.5 hours of battery life and 28 hours with the charging case. It has also a four-microphone technology for crystal-clear calls. The earbuds are IP57-rated and also offers a two-year warranty against dust and sweat.

