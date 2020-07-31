ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jabra Elite Active 75t, Jabra Elite 75t Debut With New Colors And Wireless Charging Support

    By
    |

    Demand for audio products has increased significantly during the lockdown and companies like Jabra are catering to it with new products. The company has launched the new color variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and is available in Mint and Sienna color options. In addition to the new color, wireless charging variants will also be available for both the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds.

    Jabra Elite Active 75t launched with New Color, Wireless Charging

     

    Price, Availability

    The new color variants of the Elite Active 75t (non-wireless charging) will be available for purchase with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. On the other hand, the Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless charging Navy color variant will be available at Rs. 17,999. The Jabra Elite 75t wireless charging variant will be available in Titanium Black color at Rs. 16,999. Both variants of the earbuds will go on sale starting August 6 (Amazon Prime Day).

    The company claims that the true wireless waterproof earbuds are made for an active lifestyle that helps you to work smoothly and is perfect for outdoor exercise. With wireless charging, users can now charge their earbuds by placing the case on the charger. Apart from the wireless charging support, most of the other features remain the same.

    One of the new details added is the MySound feature, which allows users to now calibrate the earbuds to their unique audio profile. Both earbuds also include the MyControls feature that offers users the option to personalize the use of earbuds buttons.

    Jabra Elite Active 75t launched with New Color, Wireless Charging

     

    Jabra Elite 75t: Features

    The Jabra Elite 75t features an earbud-shaped design, tested for comfort. It includes four-microphone call technology for enhanced calling experience. The earbuds offer up to 7.5 hours of battery life and up to 28 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. It also offers a 2-year warranty against dust and water.

    Jabra Elite Active 75t: Features

    In terms of features, the Jabra Elite Active 75t offers up to 7.5 hours of battery life and 28 hours with the charging case. It has also a four-microphone technology for crystal-clear calls. The earbuds are IP57-rated and also offers a two-year warranty against dust and sweat.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: jabra wearables news
    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 19:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X