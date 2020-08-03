JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones Launched In India: Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

JBL has launched the Tune 225TWS true wireless earphones in India. The demand for audio products has increased significantly during the lockdown and companies like JBL are catering to it with new products.

Price And Availability

The JBL Tune 225TWS launch price is Rs. 10,499. At the moment the earphones are available for purchase on the company's official online store with a price tag of Rs. 8,499. Now, interested customers can only buy through the JBL online store. Soon new earphones will also be available through other online and offline retailers. The earphones come in three color options including black, white, and grey.

JBL Tune 225TWS: Features

In terms of specifications, the JBL Tune 225TWS comes with 12mm dynamic drivers. The earphones have an outer-ear fit that makes them comfortable for outdoor sports and exercise. Each earbud weighs about 57g and the case of the JBL Tune 225TWS comes with a soft body. The earphones feature a built-in microphone and it offers a total of 25 hours of playback on a single charge.

For connectivity, it supports USB Type-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, voice assistant. Users can use earphones individually if they wish. The company claims to offer five hours of battery life and an additional four hours of playback on full charges. However, the earbuds are not waterproof. The company claims that JBL Tune 225TWS earbuds can connect seamlessly with music and calls. It is arranged in a charging case shaped like a river stone that can easily fit in the pocket.

JBL Tune 225TWS: Price And Competition

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones will compete well with the mid-range segment earphones available in the market. It features an outer-ear fit which is similar to the Apple AirPods. It is more affordable than other brands like Apple, Jabra, and Samsung.

