Leaked renders show the Fitbit Charge 3 in full glory

Fitbit seems to be gearing up to launch the Charge 3. At least that's what the latest leaked renders suggest. The renders were obtained by Android Authority. The images fall in line with the previous appearances of the fitness tracker.

The new images reveal the black and bronze color variant of the Charge 3 paired with a white and soft purple band respectively. The missing signature Fitbit button means the new gadget will offer a full touchscreen experience. The wearable continues to be one of the best products of its kind to date, though it has been two years since the company has launched a new variant.

Previously, the company announced that it has shipped more than one million "Fitbit Versa" smartwatch that was launched this year in April.

The company has also announced that more than 2.4 million users have already used its new female health tracking feature, which became available to all Fitbit users last month. "With Fitbit Versa, we are delivering on our promise to offer a true mass appeal smartwatch with engaging new features. The positive response to Versa shows that we are filling this void and well positions us to gain the share of the fast-growing smartwatch market," said James Park, co-founder, and CEO of Fitbit.

Park said: "The engagement we've seen with our new female health tracking feature further demonstrates the value our users see in being able to get a more comprehensive look at their overall health and wellness, in a single place, in a way that other available cycle tracking tools cannot."

According to the company within the first two weeks that female health tracking was first made available to iOS and Windows users, more than 1 million women began using this feature. Now with cross-platform availability for Android users as well. Fitbit Versa is available at Rs. 19,999 in black with a black aluminum case, gray with a silver aluminum case, or peach with a rose gold aluminum case. While, Fitbit Versa Special Edition is available for INR 21,999 in a lavender woven band with rose gold aluminum case or charcoal woven band with graphite aluminum case, each with an extra black classic band.