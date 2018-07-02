Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband with OLED display launched for Rs. 1,299

With the increasing popularity of fitness bands, there are many notably brands launching such products in the Indian market. Adding to the legion is Lenovo's new HX06 Active Smartband. This fitness band was launched in the country on Monday for a pricing of Rs. 1,299. It will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Lenovo HX06 Active Smartband specifications

The device comes with a 0.87-inch OLED display with a resolution of 128 x 32 pixels. It weighs in around 20 grams and is IP67 certified for water resistance. The smartband has Bluetooth 4.2 and gets the power from a 60mAh battery, which is touted to last up to 8 days. The device is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or above and iOS 8.0 or above.

Notably features

This fitness band features a water-resistant build. It is Bluetooth enabled and comes with features such as anti-sleep and sleep monitoring. There is a skin-friendly detachable strap made of silicone. The smartband comes with calls and information reminder, which will vibrate the band softly to display the notifications. The display will show the caller's name and number and text messages in English.

There is an anti-sleep mode, which vibrates at night to help you stay awake. You can set up to five alarms and there is a silent alarm feature, which will disturb only you and no one else. The smartband comes with standard sleep quality monitoring. There is a micro USB port for charging and the charging dock is hidden under the strap, which requires you to remove the strap to charge the fitness band.

The Lenovo Smart Bracelet app comes in handy as it lets you share the recorded data via Facebook, WeChat, Twitter and other platforms.

Pricing and launch offers

The device is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is exclusive to Flipkart. There is no cost EMI offer from Bajaj Finserv on Flipkart, provided the cart value is over 4,499. Also, there is 10% discount on using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card for the payment. HDFC and ICICI users can also purchase this smartband from Lenovo on no cost EMI payment option.