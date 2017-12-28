Lenovo Mirage standalone Daydream VR headset clears FCC; CES 2018 launch possible

Lenovo Mirage, the standalone Daydream VR headset has been certified by the FCC. The US approval database has revealed that this standalone VR headset will come with features such as Bluetooth 5.0, Daydream, and a capacious 4000mAh battery.

According to a report by Engadget, the FCC listing of the Lenovo Mirage indicates that we are close to experiencing what the Daydream VR actually is without the necessity of a smartphone. The Lenovo VR headset is listed with the model number VR-1541F and comes with a Daydream VR controller as well.

Initially, HTC was the partner for the Daydream VR with Google but the company canceled the project with the search engine giant.

Previous reports pointed out that the Lenovo Daydream VR headset is expected to go on sale before the end of this year but it looks like it is not possible right now as we are just a few days away from the year end. Apparently, we can expect the Lenovo Mirage Daydream VR headset to be unveiled at the CES 2018 tech show in Las Vegas in early January and release at a later time.

While the rivals of Lenovo such as Sony, Samsung, Huawei and others have already lined up their announcements for the CES 2018 tech show, Lenovo is yet to come up with any such teaser or invite.

For now, the details about the Lenovo's Daydream VR headset are scarce and we can expect further information to be revealed in the coming days. As there will be a stiff competition for Lenovo in this market segment, we can expect the company to price this product competitively making it one of the cheapest options for the consumers. In that case, Lenovo has definitely make huge numbers from the Mirage Daydream VR headset.