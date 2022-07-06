Meet Ultrahuman Ring, A Smart Wearable To Improve Metabolic Health News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The smart wearables market is growing and many companies are jumping on this bandwagon. Most of these smart wearables are focused on providing standard health-centric features at an affordable price point. While we have seen smartwatches and fitness bands predominantly, a new category in the form of smart rings has emerged now. One of the first Indian offerings is the Ultrahuman Ring.

Bengaluru-based Ultrahuman, a fitness tech startup, has announced a smart ring, which keeps a track of your overall health parameters and metabolism. The Ultrahuman Ring features advanced sensors and algorithms that can constantly track your health and improve the same by measuring sleep duration and pattern, movements, blood glucose levels and more.

What's more, this smart ring works with the fitness tracking app from the company that manages the metabolic data of wearers and delivers timely notifications. Here, we have listed the features and capabilities of the smart ring.

Ultrahuman Ring Design, Features

When it comes to the design, the Ultrahuman Ring sports a minimal design and it is capable of withstanding harsh conditions. The exterior of this smart ring is made using titanium and is coated with tungsten carbide, which is touted to be five times stronger than steel. It is scratch resistant on the exterior and the interior is pretty comfortable during sleep as well. There misses out on a screen or haptic system but you will not miss it as you will receive notifications on a constant basis during your everyday activities.

Besides metabolic health, the Ultrahuman smart ring can gather data about the non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT) of the users. It measures your glucose intake, sleep patterns, and other parameters, which helps them maintain their health and follow a proper diet.

Ultrahuman Smart Ring Price

In terms of availability, the Ultrahuman Ring will be up for pre-order globally from July 7 at 12 PM. The booked units will start shipping in August. For the first 200 orders, the Ultrahuman Ring will be priced at Rs. 14,999 while the cost of the next 300 orders will be Rs. 16,999. Post 2,500 orders, the Ultrahuman Ring will be priced at Rs. 22,499.

Best Mobiles in India