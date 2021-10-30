Meta Smartwatch With Front Camera To Go Official In Early 2022 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Facebook just announced the Meta rebranding as it shifts the focus towards the metaverse rather than being a social media platform. It is speculated that the company has a few AR/VR products and projects lined up and is gearing up to unveil a new wearable, a smartwatch. We say so as the rumors regarding a Meta smartwatch have started hitting the web.

Meta Smartwatch Image Leaks

As per a recent report by Bloomberg, an image of the upcoming Meta smartwatch has been leaked online revealing the possible design of the wearable. The alleged smartwatch in question appears to flaunt a rounded square design and a camera sensor at the bottom bezel of the front panel.

Notably, this leak came via the Facebook View application, which is designed by the social networking giant to be used with the new Ray-Ban Stores smart glasses that went official earlier this month. Also, the code in the app hinted that the upcoming Meta smartwatch on cards could be codenamed Milan.

Going by the leaked image, it looks like the upcoming smartwatch could feature a control button at the right edge of its body. Also, the strap on this smartwatch seems to be detachable, which isn't uncommon in this segment. While there is no further clarity regarding the alleged Meta smartwatch, it is expected that the front-facing camera could let users make video calls, thereby making it stand out from other smartwatches out there.

Earlier speculations pointed out that Facebook could be working on a smartwatch that is equipped with multiple cameras along with a heart rate sensor. Now, the newly leaked wearable device is tipped to be the product that hit the rumor mills previously.

As of now, there is no clarity regarding when the Meta smartwatch could be launched, but it is hinted that the same could see the light of the day early in 2022. As the company is yet to confirm the same, we can expect a delay in its arrival. If the Meta smartwatch goes official, we can expect it to be a stiff rival to premium offerings such as Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch among others.

