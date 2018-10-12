MevoFit Bold HR fitness band launched for Rs. 3,990; exclusive to Amazon

MevoFit, a fitness tech startup has come up with a new product called MevoFit Bold HR. This fitness band has been launched in India for Rs. 3,990. It is available via Amazon India in three color options - black, purple and blue. What's interesting is that the MevoFit Bold HR fitness band is designed for the athletes and swimmers as it is IP68 certified for water resistance.

Features of the fitness band

The fitness band from the startup is rugged and comes with several features. There is an activity tracker to grab the attention of sports enthusiasts. It also has exclusive features to register important fitness parameters. There is an inbuilt optical sensor to monitor the heart rate 24x7, which lets users keep track of their health continuously. It keeps a close watch on the steps taken, distance, calories burned as well as active minutes.

It comes with sleep tracking that analyzes the duration of sleep and other associated patterns. The alarm in the band functions as a motivator and engages users in workout in order to achieve aggressive goals. It alerts users if they are inactive for a specified time period. Notably, users are free to choose between running, cycling, basketball, soccer, badminton, tennis and table tennis. The automatic mode works with activities such as cycling, ball sports and running. The fitness band also forecasts the weather to help users plan their workouts.

MevoFit Bold HR specifications

When it comes to the specifications of this smartphone, the band flaunts a 0.96-inch OLED display that can be activated with the help of slight gestures. The HD full-color screen uses Smart Light Sensor Technology for optimal display. There is a USB dongle to charge the device and other aspects such as customizable clock faces, incoming call, SMS and social media notifications, temperature auto sync and more. The device gets the power from a robust Lithium Polymer battery operating under its hood.

Given that the company is new to the market and there are popular brands such as Xiaomi already in the market, we are yet to see how this brand competes against its rivals.