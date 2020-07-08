ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price Reduced For Indian Market

    By
    |

    Xiaomi was launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 back in May. The earbuds come with a price tag of Rs. 4,499 and were available for the purchase price at Rs 3,999. However, it was for a limited period. Now it seems that Xiaomi has reduced the price of earphones to Rs. 3,999. Interested buyers can now grab the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 via mi.com and Amazon India.

    Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price Reduced

     

    However, it is not clear whether this price is permanent or short-lived. Although, the company has not yet commented on the matter. The earbuds also offer three months free Gaana Plus subscription. The offer will be available until September 30. The subscription can be redeemed on the Gaana website until March 31, 2021.

    Features Of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

    The earbuds come with a 14.2mm dynamic driver and in-ear design. The earbuds have a double-tone design where the stem is matte and the earbuds look shiny. The company claimed that the design lets the earphones to keep in the ear for a long time without any discomfort. In terms of battery, we can enjoy four hours of playback on a single charge in the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and last up to 14 hours with the charging case.

    The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting devices and USB Type-C port for charging. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 also features noise-cancelling microphones. It is offered in only a white color variant.

    Other than that, and its other features are superior audio quality, clear calling, and more. The earphones support LHDC codecs and its noise-cancelling microphones can reduce ambient noise by up to 30dB. In terms of price, these earphones are competing against the Realme Buds Air as it is also available for purchase with a tag of Rs. 3,999.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: mi wearables news
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 17:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X