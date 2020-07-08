Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price Reduced For Indian Market News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi was launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 back in May. The earbuds come with a price tag of Rs. 4,499 and were available for the purchase price at Rs 3,999. However, it was for a limited period. Now it seems that Xiaomi has reduced the price of earphones to Rs. 3,999. Interested buyers can now grab the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 via mi.com and Amazon India.

However, it is not clear whether this price is permanent or short-lived. Although, the company has not yet commented on the matter. The earbuds also offer three months free Gaana Plus subscription. The offer will be available until September 30. The subscription can be redeemed on the Gaana website until March 31, 2021.

Features Of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

The earbuds come with a 14.2mm dynamic driver and in-ear design. The earbuds have a double-tone design where the stem is matte and the earbuds look shiny. The company claimed that the design lets the earphones to keep in the ear for a long time without any discomfort. In terms of battery, we can enjoy four hours of playback on a single charge in the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and last up to 14 hours with the charging case.

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting devices and USB Type-C port for charging. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 also features noise-cancelling microphones. It is offered in only a white color variant.

Other than that, and its other features are superior audio quality, clear calling, and more. The earphones support LHDC codecs and its noise-cancelling microphones can reduce ambient noise by up to 30dB. In terms of price, these earphones are competing against the Realme Buds Air as it is also available for purchase with a tag of Rs. 3,999.

