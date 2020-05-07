Microsoft Brings Surface Headphones 2 With Improved Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Microsoft has announced the launch of the Surface Headphones 2, along with the Surface Book 3 and the Surface Go 2. However, the headphone comes with the same design but with better features. Microsoft's latest headphones somehow compete with Apple's Beats headphones.

The headphones have active noise cancellation that has been liked previously and comes with improved battery life and the Qualcomm's aptX support.

The Surface Headphones 2 includes 13 levels of noise cancellation feature that came with the original. The feature also listed a power button, a mute button, volume dial on the right ear cup, and the noise cancellation dial on the left ear cup.

The ear cups of the Surface Headphones 2 support signal-based volume control. It has touch controls to adjust the ANC level. These headphones come in a light grey and a matte black color which is a big change in the design of the latest generation headphones.

The Surface 2 headphones have a 40mm "free edge" driver and output. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 with Qualcomm's aptX Bluetooth codec as opposed to the first-generation featured basic SBC codec.

As before, the new Surface headphones are said to deliver omnisonic sound. Active noise cancellation will be up to 30 dB while passive noise cancellation will be slightly higher up to 40 dB. The Surface Headphone 2 has a USB and a 3.5mm audio connector. It is supported on Windows 10, iOS, Android, and macOS platforms.

The battery life is up to 20 hours with sound cancellation. The headphones can be used to pick up calls as well. It has also been said that music can be played for about an hour on a five-minute charge.

It is also added office integration in word, outlook, and PowerPoint. The Surface Headphones 2 shipping will begin on May 12, 2020, and will hit the market with the price of $249.

