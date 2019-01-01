Microsoft is working on cooling system for head-borne wearables

Microsoft might be working on a wearable with support for mixed-reality (MR) applications. At least that's what the latest patent from the company shows. The WIPO-issued filing shows that the wearable will bring a unique cooling system for wearables.

A component placed inside the watch will monitor if the wearable gets hot and quickly dissipate it through a 'noncontiguous' portion of the device that isn't a part of the main housing. The heat will also be removed in a controlled manner while moving towards its final dissipation along the edges of the wearable that doesn't come in contact with the user's body.

At first, the patent seems like a version of Microsoft's HoloLens device since the current version doesn't require a cooling system. There are reports that an advanced version of the HoloLens is in the works, with the company seeing the MR as a 'must win' space of the market. The device will bring all the required upgrades to the current wearable, which came with a custom in-house Holographic Processing Unit (HPU) paired with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage. Well, this doesn't seem like the patent is a next-gen HoloLens.

According to the patent, the cooling system will be housed on the back or outer edge of the headset. the images show three different methods for that hardware. It includes sunglass-style wearable, a visor, and a traditional-looking headset similar to VR. In all cases, the final dissipation seems to be the rear edge or the outer portion. The other two designs make use of a fan-based system but use the same vent for dissipation.

Well, this goes without saying that this is just a patent, and there's no certainty that it will reach the production stage. Big firms like Microsoft often file patents for new technologies, but only a few end up being brought to reality. So let's hope that Microsoft has something good in store for its users.