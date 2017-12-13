Misfit Vapor Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch launched in India at Rs. 14,495

Fossil's sub-brand Misfit has now launched its first touchscreen smartwatch in the Indian market. After announcing its venture into the smartwatch market back at CES in January this year, the company has finally come up with a new product for the consumers. Besides, the company is also popular for its fitness trackers.

Talking about the new device, it has been dubbed as Misfit Vapor and is priced at Rs. 14,495 and is available in Jet Black and Rose Gold color options. The smartwatch is a Flipkart exclusive.

Misfit Vapor features a classic round face design and comes with metallic edges which gives the device a premium feel. The wearable is equipped with a 1.39-inch full round AMOLED display that has a pixel density of 326 ppi. Further, the device has a 44mm satin-finished stainless steel upper casing.

The smartwatch runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor and has 4GB of storage. It is further powered by Android Wear 2.0. Misfit Vapor also features an accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and microphone giving it the combined power of a premium smartwatch along with an advanced fitness tracker. The company claims that Misfit Vapor is water resistant up to 50 meters.

The smartwatch also features touch bezel and allows users to browse the watch's menu without obscuring content on the display. The device features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity and the company has said that it will work with Android phones running Android 4.3 and above and iPhone handsets running iOS 9 and above.