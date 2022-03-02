Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro Announced; Features Arterial Sensor To Track Blood Movement News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Mobvoi has launched a new smartwatch in the market that aims to take on other OEMs. The new Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro comes as an upgrade to the standard GTH model available in India. One of the standout features of the new smartwatch is the dedicated heart sensor, which the company says: 'Arty Heart Health'.

Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro Features

Going into the details, the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro packs a unique feature that tracks the heart rate. Here, the smartwatch tracks the arterial waveforms based on the pulse strength through the fingertips. The smartwatch includes dual PPG sensors, where one of the sensors picks up the waveforms from the fingers while the other tracks through the wrist like other wearables.

Mobvoi has partnered with Cardie X, a global health tech company for the enhanced heart sensor. Users will need to place their fingertip on the smartwatch and it'll offer a detailed examination of the blood movement - without the bones, muscles, and tendons blocking in the wrist area. Mobvoi says this unique sensor is powered by the proprietary SphygmoCor technology from ATCOR.

The standout sensor on the smartwatch has got an FDA clearance for trails. However, the smartwatch itself isn't FDA approved. Apart from this, the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro packs most of the usual sensors like other smartwatches. Users get to explore the SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, movement tracker, fitness score, and much more.

The Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro features a 1.55-inch square display and 5ATM certification to protect the smartwatch against water. It includes 14 sports trackers and syncs with both Android and iPhone. The smartwatch runs RTOS and connects via Bluetooth 5.1. Mobvoi says the smartwatch can last up to 10 days on a single charge.

Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro Price In India

The new Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro is currently available in the US market. The smartwatch is up for sale at the Mobvoi website and Amazon for USD 99.99 (around Rs. 7,051). Its predecessor, the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH, is available in India for Rs. 3,999 and ships with the usual sensors. The availability and price of the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro in India are still under wraps.

