Molife Sense 320 Smartwatch With 15 Days Battery Life Announced: Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartwatches and fitness trackers industry has boomed in recent times, promoting better health and wellness among people. Molife, a made-in-India brand, has now entered the wearables market with a new smartwatch with dedicated health trackers and sensors. Molife Sense 320 smartwatch is now available in the Indian market and aims to up the competition with other brands.

Molife Sense 320 Price In India

The Molife Sense 320 has debuted in the Indian market with a limited-time deal introductory price of Rs. 2,799 for the blackstrap model. The Sense 320 smartwatch is also available for Rs. 2,999 for the limited-edition premium quality strap variant.

Following the introductory offer, the smartwatch would be priced at Rs 3,499 and Rs 3,699, respectively. The new Molife Sense 320 will be available on Molifeworld.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. The company says the smartwatch will also be available on other leading e-commerce platforms in the coming days.

Molife Sense 320 Features

The Molife Sense 320 smartwatch packs several health-centric features including a SpO2 sensor and a heart rate tracker. The smartwatch packs trackers like True Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Tracker, continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring. As a typical fitness tracker, it connects with your smartphone over Bluetooth and supports push notifications.

The Molife Sense 320 smartwatch allows users to tap into notifications from several apps including WhatsApp, Facebook, Gmail, Instagram, and Line to name a few. Under the hood, the smartwatch packs a 2,000 mAh battery, which the company claims to last up to seven days and an additional standby time of roughly 15 days.

The Molife Sense 320 smartwatch supports 16 sports modes like outdoor running, cycling, skipping, dancing, yoga, and sit-ups. It is water-resistant with an IP68 rating and includes a 1.7-inch IPS infinity display. The smartwatch is available in Black& Black, Gunmetal Grey& Black, and a Limited-edition version with a red strap.

Molife Sense 320 Smartwatch: Should You Buy?

The smartwatch and fitness tracker industry in India is pretty crowded with brands like boAt, Noise, Zebronics, Amazfit, and so on. However, the made-in-India tag on the Molife Sense 320 is something to check out. Moreover, the features offered for the asking price make it quite competitive in the market.

