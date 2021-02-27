Just In
Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, Moto G Smartwatches Likely In The Offing
Motorola is gearing up to unveil three new next-generation smartwatches. Dubbed the Moto Watch, Moto Watch One and Moto G, these new smartwatches could see the light of the day later this year. Now, a couple of images of these upcoming Motorola smartwatches have surfaced online showing what we can expect from the wearables.
Motorola Smartwatches Image Leak
The Twitter-based tipster Felipe Berhau with a good track record of posting about upcoming Motorola devices has leaked images of the alleged Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, and Moto G. From the leaked images, it looks like the Moto Watch will arrive with a square-shaped dial while the other two smartwatches will feature a circular dial as on the Moto 360.
Besides this, the Moto Watch One seems to flaunt thin bezels while the rest of the smartwatches are seen with a sporty look and a thick frame. The Moto Watch One is believed to arrive with a classic design. While there is no official confirmation regarding the upcoming Motorola smartwatches, the tipster claims that the Moto G could be unveiled in June. On the other hand, the Moto Watch and Moto Watch One could be launched in July this year.
It has been revealed that the Moto Watch, Moto Watch One and Moto G are in development by Motorola brand licensee, eBuyNow. Furthermore, the tipster also revealed that the details are from a sales presentation.
What We Expect?
For now, there is no word regarding the specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartwatches. However, given that the previous smartwatch from the company came with the Google Wear OS, we can expect these next-generation models to run the same software. Also, given the details of the Moto G smartwatch, we can expect it to be the most affordable among these upcoming models.
Having said that, we need to wait for Motorola to leave an official word regarding these upcoming smartwatches. Until then, we need to take these details with a grain of salt.
