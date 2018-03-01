MWC 2018: Coolpad partners with Qualcomm to foray into smart wearables

Coolpad Group, a smartphone technology brand has announced that it is expanding its product portfolio and foraying into smart wearable gadgets. Coolpad's Smart Wearable Gadgets product portfolio will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear platforms. The announcement was made at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

This portfolio is focused on products that are tailored to meet the specific power, connectivity and location requirements of emerging wearable sub-segments, including smartwatches for kids, and smart trackers for pets, the elderly, and valuable assets.

Coolpad is utilizing the Snapdragon Wear 2100 and 1100 platforms in its range of products.

The Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform is built to meet the needs of the emerging 4G kid watch segment. It is engineered to support 4G multi-mode with bi-directional calling and delivers indoor and outdoor positioning through a combination of Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G location triangulation techniques. The platform also features Qualcomm Processor Security, which is the hardware and software security foundation for billions of IoT devices deployed around the world.

The Snapdragon Wear 1100 platform is designed for the smart tracking segment, including pets, the elderly, and valuable asset tracking. This platform incorporates Qualcomm Technologies' multi-mode 4G LTE modem, integrated location for indoor and outdoor positioning, hardware-based security for greater protection, and ultra-low power for long battery life.

Qualcomm has also announced its new series of Snapdragon 700 Mobile platform. As per reports from Beebom the new Snapdragon 7 series of the mobile platform is said to bridge the gap between the 600-series and the flagship 800-series.

The reports further suggest that the new Snapdragon 700 series will be based on Qualcomm's new architecture and will also incorporate additional features for a better camera, performance, overall fast performance and also improve the battery life. The major highlight of the Snapdragon 700 Mobile platform series is its AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Coolpad Coolplay 6 First Impressions

The new Snapdragon 700 series makes use of the Hexagon Vector processor along with Adreno Visual Processing subsystem and Kyro CPU which can perform twice the amount of task when compared to Snapdragon 660. Qualcomm has also made a statement that the Snapdragon 700 series SoCs will be made available to its partner companies in H1 2018.