Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Selling At Rs. 3,999 On Amazon; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Prime Day sale is live on the e-commerce site. However, the sale will end today. So, if you are looking for a smartwatch, and do not have much budget, you can go for the Noise ColorFit Pro 3. The smartwatch is now selling for Rs. 3,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 5,999.

Alongside, Amazon is also offering a 10 percent discount on HDFC bank credit and debit cards. To recall, the ColorFit Pro 3 was launched back in February this year with features like a SpO2 sensor, 10 days battery, and much more.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Features

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 features a 1.55-inch touchscreen LCD display with 320 x 360 pixels resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. The watch also comes with a total of 14 sports modes and it is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4+ and iOS 9+ which can be paired via the NoiseFit app.

It also allows you to check data like Calories Burned, Distance Travelled, Activity History, Sleep Monitor, and more. The watch is backed by a 210 mAh battery which claims to offer a battery life of 10 days on normal usage and four-day battery on heavy usage.

You also get a female health tracker, smart features like call, message reminder, control music, and so on. Furthermore, the watch is also 5ATM rated that can work up to 50 meters underwater. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5.0 and it measures 43.2 × 36.3mm, and weighs 35 grams.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3: Should You Buy?

If you are searching for a smartwatch for normal day-to-day usage and check your health, you can consider the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 which can be a good deal for an asking price of Rs. 3,999. You get a great battery life, a Spo2 sensor, and so on.

However, there are so many options like the recently launched Realme Watch 2 Pro that offers better features like GPS connectivity and 90+ sports modes compared to the Noise ColorFit Pro 3. Even, the Noise ColorFit Ultra can also be a good pick in this range which is now selling at Rs. 4,499.

