Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch Launched In India: Now Available At Introductory Price Of Rs. 3,999

Noise has announced the Colorfit Pro 3 smartwatch in India which comes as the successor of the Colorfit Pro 2. The Colorfit Pro 3 comes in Jet Black, Jet Blue, Rose Pink, Rose Red, Smoke Grey, and Smoke Green color options. Besides, it is available in customisable and cloud-based watch faces and multiple strap options. Features of the latest smartwatch include 14 sports modes, 24x7 heart rate tracking, and much more.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Price And Offers In India

The original price of the Colorfit Pro 3 has been set at Rs. 5,999. However, the watch is now up for grabs at an introductory price of Rs. 3,999. Interested buyers can buy the watch on Noise's website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Buyers can get several bank discounts on the smartwatch. Flipkart is offering five percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card. Besides, there are also no-cost EMI options.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Features

The smartwatch flaunts a 1.55-inch touchscreen LCD display with 320 x 360 pixels resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. The Colorfit Pro 3 is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 and iOS 9 and above. It can be paired via the NoiseFit app. You can get a total of 14 sports modes on the watch and check data like Calories Burned, Distance Travelled, Activity History, Sleep Monitor, and more. In terms of battery, there is a 210 mAh battery which claims to offer a battery life of 10 days.

Besides, the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 also features a female health tracker and supports Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. It also comes with smart features like call, message reminder, control music. Furthermore, the watch is also 5ATM rated that can work up to 50 meters under depth. Lastly, the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 measures 43.2 × 36.3mm and weigh 35 grams.

