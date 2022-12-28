Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha With BT Calling, AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

Homegrown wearables brand Noise has launched a new smartwatch in India at a price under Rs 4,000. The bootstrapped wearables giant, which commands a lion's share of the market, has launched the Noise Colorfit Pro 4 Alpha which is the latest offering in the budget space.

The latest smartwatch features a large display, Bluetooth calling, workout tracking, and up to a week's battery life.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha: Specifications and Features

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, large by smartwatch standards, with a 268x448 pixel resolution. The display has the standard 60Hz refresh rate. There's also a palm control feature where you can cover the screen with your palm to turn it off, and double tap on the display to turn it on. That said, you can also keep it on always-on mode with up to four watch faces specially designed for the always-on display. The smartwatch uses a digital crown to navigate. There's also touchscreen support.

While this is marketed as a budget smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha has a bunch of health tracking features such as a heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracker, breath practice, stress management, and female health tracker. The heart rate sensor can track your heart rate in real time with the maximum, minimum and average bpm.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha can track over 100 sports modes, and you can get detailed metrics on the NoiseFit app available on the Google Play Store, through which you can sync over 150 watch faces. The watch is IP68 water and dust resistant.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha comes with a 270 mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 7 days without charge. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling support, allowing users to take and make calls from the watch. With the feature enabled, the battery life will go down to two days, however. That said, a quick 10-minute charge can offer one day of usage, while a full charge takes two hours.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha: Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha is priced at Rs 3,799 for a limited period, after which the price may go up. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha comes in Jet Black, Deep Wine, Rose Pink, Vintage Brown, and Silver Grey colour variants.

The smartwatch will be available on Amazon India from December 28, 12 noon.

